Search and Rescue Credits Gabby Petito Coverage for Helping to Find Deceased Missing Hiker in Wyoming

 7 days ago
Search and rescue volunteers managed to find a body in Wyoming, and a spokesman credits news coverage of the Gabby Petito case for raising awareness of such missing person cases. A team with a search dog found a body fitting the description of Texas man Robert “Bob” Lowery, 46, said Teton County Search and Rescue on Tuesday. The body was found on what was described as a “steep, timbered slope.”

