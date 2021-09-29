Search and Rescue Credits Gabby Petito Coverage for Helping to Find Deceased Missing Hiker in Wyoming
Search and rescue volunteers managed to find a body in Wyoming, and a spokesman credits news coverage of the Gabby Petito case for raising awareness of such missing person cases. A team with a search dog found a body fitting the description of Texas man Robert “Bob” Lowery, 46, said Teton County Search and Rescue on Tuesday. The body was found on what was described as a “steep, timbered slope.”lawandcrime.com
