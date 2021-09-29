CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City High School released from lockdown; suspects in custody

By Brya Berry/KFOR
 7 days ago
Update: Ponca City Public Schools officials say the school is now out of lockdown, all students are safe, and those making the threats are in custody.

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Ponca City High School has been placed on lockdown, according to the Ponca City Police Department.

Ponca City Public Schools posted this message on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon:

“Ponca City High School was notified of an unsubstantiated social media threat from outside of the school. Police are there now and investigating. The Ponca City Police Department is asking the community to stay away from the area. The high school is locked down as a precautionary measure.”

Captain Kevin Jefferies with the Ponca City Police Department confirmed to KFOR the school is on lockdown but wouldn’t say why.

We’re told multiple police officers have surrounded the school. KFOR is working to confirm more information at this time.

