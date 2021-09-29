CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid Player Ratings for September: Take notice of Eden Hazard

By Kevin Parvizi
Cover picture for the articleFollowing Real Madrid‘s shocking 2-1 loss to Sheriff on Tuesday night in the Champions League, Los Blancos finished up all six of their September 2021 fixtures. They started the month hot with a comeback win over Celta Vigo, two tough victories against Inter Milan and Valencia, and a six-goal festival against Mallorca. But they have since slid, dropping points to Villarreal and falling on the wrong end of yet another Champions League upset.

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Villarreal Player Ratings as the Los Blancos are disappointed to play out a goalless draw

Real Madrid played out a goalless draw against Villarreal in their recent La Liga game. The match was played out at a rather slow pace, unlike Los Blancos’ previous matches where they played with a much higher tempo. Villarreal coach Unai Emery’s negative tactics of making sure his side used all the tricks in the book to slow things down seemed to have gone down perfectly in a match that won’t be remembered for a long time. With this stalemate, Real Madrid still keeps their top spot in La Liga, while Villarreal moved up to 10th place.
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Mallorca Player Ratings as Los Blancos continue their red-hot form

Real Madrid breezed past Mallorca with a 6-1 drubbing in La Liga’s midweek fixture to return to the top of the table. Marco Asensio headlined the victory with his first Real Madrid hattrick, coming against his former club, in his first start under Carlo Ancelotti. Karim Benzema continued his extraordinary start to the season with 2 more goals, adding another 2 assists to the tally too. Isco completed the rout for Real Madrid’s sixth goal, scoring his first goal since February 2020.
Real Madrid Player Ratings from an emphatic 6-1 win over Mallorca

Real Madrid’s season has mostly been about good second half performances that help them get past the opponents, either with relative ease or by being as nervy as ever. This time around, we didn’t have to see that. Real Madrid scored three in each half as they put six past Mallorca in a very, very enjoyable game of football at the Santiago Bernabeu. A Hat-trick from fringe player Marco Asensio, a brace of both goals and assists from Karim Benzema and a goal from Isco put things in order for Los Blancos, while Kang-in Lee scored the visitors’ only goal of the night.
Real Madrid: 5 players who have found their confidence again in 2021/22

Real Madrid has transitioned quickly from a team thriving on one-goal victories against mid-table opponents last season to dismantling them 5-2 and 6-1 in the new season. The transition has been quick and effective with Real Madrid finding their association back with counter-attacking and entertaining football under the new boss, Carlo Ancelotti.
Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal: Player ratings as Blancos stumble at home

Real Madrid failed to break down a stubborn Villarreal on Sunday evening, labouring to a drab 0-0 draw at Santiago Bernabeu. Thibaut Courtois came to the rescue after 12 minutes, dropping down to his left and making a stunning save to tip Arnaut Danjuma's low strike around the post with a strong fingertip.
Watch: Kroos, Hazard impress in Real Madrid training

Real Madrid train ahead of their meeting with Villarreal. Eden Hazard featured prominently in training at Valdebebas as Real Madrid prepare for a major LaLiga game against Villarreal this weekend. Along with Hazard, Toni Kroos again was seen taking part in full-scale training, along with Casemiro as coach Carlo Ancelotti...
Sheriff take down Real Madrid in incredible Bernabeu upset

The hosts failed to take advantage of their chances and fell to their opponents from Moldova, who are playing their first-ever group stage campaign. Moldovan champions Sheriff managed one of the most remarkable results in Champions League history on Tuesday as they upset 13-time winners Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid: Three players who must be rested against Sheriff

Since the eleventh of September, Real Madrid have played 5 games in 14 days and are about to play their sixth game on the trot with a minimal gap for the players to recover. Even before the game against Celta Vigo, the players didn’t have a great deal of rest, particularly the South Americans returning from international duty.
Real Madrid: 5 players most responsible for first place status after 7 LaLiga matches

Real Madrid sit in first place in LaLiga after seven Matchdays, in spite of the fact that there are some serious concerns with this team. Aside from the depth issues in defense, particularly at the fullback positions, the overall defensive structure has been suspect and can be exploited by better sides. And despite the league-high 21 goals, Real have struggled to score against quality opponents Real Betis and Villarreal.
Sheriff players on Real Madrid Champions League upset: Why not dream?

Sheriff Tiraspol captain Frank Castaneda‘s message to his teammates ahead of their Champions League match at Real Madrid was simple: Why not dream?. The motivation worked as the Moldovan champions — the first team in the country’s history to feature in the Champions League group stage — shocked the 13-time tournament champions 2-1 on Tuesday at the Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium.
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Sheriff player ratings as Sheriff stun Real Madrid as Champions League returned to Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid dominated everything in the first half; possession, chances created, shots, tackling, interceptions, and everything else except the goal. Los Blancos were under control for most of the half as they were getting in to the groove. The un-expectable nature of football struck Real Madrid in the 25th minute...
Real Madrid: Hazard is slowly showing us what all he’s capable of

There’s this thing with Eden Hazard and his style of play. All of it doesn’t translate simply into goals and assists. Well, that goes for every footballer in the world, but it’s especially the case for Eden Hazard. We saw it first hand during the Belgian’s first season with Real Madrid, particularly at the very start. He was doing so well: Creating chances, dribbling past opponents easily, creating space for others and causing chaos in the final third.
Real Madrid: Ranking Los Blancos’ top five performers from September

Real Madrid was having a flying start to their season which continued into September after the brief International break. However, their high-flying form was cut down and brought to the ground with two back-to-back disappointing games towards the end of the month. First, it was a 0-0 draw against Villarreal in LaLiga and then a 1-2 defeat at hands of the Moldovan side, FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League. Both of them took place at the home ground, Santiago Bernabeu.
Watch: Benzema, Hazard feature as Real Madrid undergo goalscoring training

Real Madrid players train ahead of their LaLiga clash with Espanyol. Real Madrid are seeking to bounce back against Espanyol after their shock Champions League defeat to Sheriff Tiraspol at the Santiago Bernabeu. Goalscoring was the order of the day on Friday as Real's senior players underwent a series of...
Real Madrid Player Ratings from an embarrassing 2-1 loss at Espanyol

I actually don’t get what was going on inside Carlo Ancelotti’s head when he was selecting the line-up for this game. There were so many tactical loopholes going into the game, and it only made sense from a defensive flexibility standpoint, and that too, only on paper. There’s a reason why managers don’t play formations like this. Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Espanyol at the RCD Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Goals from former Castilla product Raul De Tomas and former Barcelona player Aleix Vidal sealed Real Madrid’s fate, who couldn’t do enough despite a late spark in the form of Karim Benzema.
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti wants more from Hazard

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits he wants more from Eden Hazard. Ancelotti concedes Hazard has been lacking consistency. He explained, “He's lacking a bit of consistency. I think that he's doing some things as he did before. He does well on one-on-one situations and is very good at getting past his man. He had several shots the other night against Sheriff.
