Real Madrid Player Ratings for September: Take notice of Eden Hazard

Real Madrid’s season has mostly been about good second half performances that help them get past the opponents, either with relative ease or by being as nervy as ever. This time around, we didn’t have to see that. Real Madrid scored three in each half as they put six past Mallorca in a very, very enjoyable game of football at the Santiago Bernabeu. A Hat-trick from fringe player Marco Asensio, a brace of both goals and assists from Karim Benzema and a goal from Isco put things in order for Los Blancos, while Kang-in Lee scored the visitors’ only goal of the night.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO