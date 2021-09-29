Real Madrid Player Ratings for September: Take notice of Eden Hazard
Following Real Madrid‘s shocking 2-1 loss to Sheriff on Tuesday night in the Champions League, Los Blancos finished up all six of their September 2021 fixtures. They started the month hot with a comeback win over Celta Vigo, two tough victories against Inter Milan and Valencia, and a six-goal festival against Mallorca. But they have since slid, dropping points to Villarreal and falling on the wrong end of yet another Champions League upset.therealchamps.com
