CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Bush Tetras Announce New Career-Spanning Box Set

By Madison Bloom
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York punk band Bush Tetras have announced a career-spanning box set. Rhythm and Paranoia: The Best of Bush Tetras features 30 songs across three albums, along with a 46-page book with never-before-seen photos, essays penned by Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, the Clash’s Topper Headon, Pitchfork contributor Marc Masters, and more. The box set will be available in 180-gram vinyl and CD editions. It arrives November 12 via Wharf Cat. Listen to remastered versions of the band’s tracks “Too Many Creeps” and the Henry Rollins–produced “Cutting Floor” below (via BrooklynVegan).

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Katy B Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Open Wound”: Listen

Katy B has shared another new song, her second of the year. It’s called “Open Wound” and it’ll appear on a new EP titled Peace and Offerings that’s out October 29. London singer Jaz Karis joins Katy B on the single, which was produced by Geeneus. Listen to it now and see the full EP tracklist below.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Deep Purple announce Turning To Crime album, launch cover of Love's 7 And 7 Is

Deep Purple have announced the release of a covers album, Turning To Crime. The album will be released on November 26 via EarMusic, and was produced with Bob Ezrin, who also worked on the band's last three albums, Now What?!, InFinite and Whoosh!. Turning To Crime is Deep Purple's first...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
wxhc.com

New David Bowie box sets, ‘Brilliant Adventure (1992–2001)’ and ‘TOY (TOY:BOX),’ due in the coming months

Plans have been unveiled for two new archival David Bowie box sets that will be released in the coming months. One is the fifth installment in the series of expansive collections focusing on different periods in the late rock icon's career, Brilliant Adventure (1992–2001), which is due out on November 26. The other is an expanded version of Bowie's legendary unreleased 2001 album TOY, titled TOY (TOY:BOX), which will be issued on January 7, 2022.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

“Lost” David Bowie album to be released along with new box set

David Bowie‘s infamous “lost” album Toy is finally going to be officially released!. The album was shelved in 2001 due to a dispute between Bowie and his then-label, Virgin, and will be included as part of an upcoming archival box set, Brilliant Adventure (1992 – 2001), which comes out November 26th. It will then arrive as a standalone release in a multi-disc set called TOY:BOX on January 7th.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Shane Arnold’s “Hurried”: The Ones

Shane Arnold hails from Las Vegas, but the music he makes is indebted to East Coast hip-hop. Over the jazz loop that forms the backbone of the ironically titled “Hurried,” he takes his time expressing himself. He’s lucid yet languid, and though he doesn’t try to show off, every line lands with purpose. As a passage of Rhodes, drums, and double bass repeats, he layers brags into his contemplative bars: “My axioms made me an agent for truth/One less reason for you niggas to get back in the booth.” It would be easy to describe his flow as a stream of consciousness, but I don’t know anyone who thinks this clearly. “Hurried” is more like a series of edited notes to himself, scrubbed of all the doubt and overthinking of the first draft. As the song comes to a close, his final line is an expression of self-acceptance, delivered with levity: “If I ain’t trash, I’m glad.”
MUSIC
KOOL 101.7

Kiss Release ‘Beth (Acoustic Mix)’ From New ‘Destroyer’ Box Set

Kiss have released a new acoustic mix of their 1976 hit "Beth" as the first sample of their upcoming Destroyer box set. "For the new acoustic mix of 'Beth,' the original recorded acoustic guitar track was taken from the analog multitracks and has now been fully restored and mixed with the original piano, vocal and synthesizer tracks, adding a fresh yet familiar feel to this iconic recording," explains a press release.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Rollins
Person
Thurston Moore
Pitchfork

The 7 Best DJ Mixes of September 2021

Every month, Philip Sherburne listens to a whole lot of mixes so you only have to listen to the best ones. Though he appears with some frequency on The Lot Radio, Four Tet rarely posts recordings of his festival or club appearances, which makes this two-hour DJ set from August’s Lost Village festival all the more notable. Held in a forested, lakeside site that’s meant to resemble an actual derelict hamlet—complete with a downed airplane fuselage, abandoned cars for dancing on, and similarly fantastical touches—Lost Village goes all in on mystery, and Four Tet delivered a set tailored for the occasion. It’s full of swirling chords, dramatic buildups, and liberal use of reverb, and while Four Tet’s own tunes and those of his peers (Overmono’s “So U Kno,” Jamie xx’s “Idontknow”) establish the mix’s sparkling throughline, he doesn’t hesitate to throw in some surprising crowd-pleasers: Adam F’s drum’n’bass anthem “Circles,” a stretch of speed garage toward the conclusion, and even a sneaky remix of Sugababes’ “Overload.” For my money, the highlight is an extended blend of Basic Channel’s “Phylyps Trak II/II” with Burial’s “Archangel.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Moebius Strips

In 1969, Dieter Moebius played a 12-hour gig at an art space above a Berlin shopping mall. Behind the drumkit of newly formed improvisational trio Kluster, he had the markings of an artist most at home when embracing the unknown. As a member of two game-changing krautrock acts in the 1970s—Kluster, later Cluster, and Harmonia, a group that Brian Eno once dubbed “the world’s most important rock group”—the Swiss-German first threw caution to the wind, then made it an art form. Six years on from his passing, his close friend and collaborator Tim Story curates a release that sees the vast potential in loose ends.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Introducing Pitchfork’s 25th Anniversary Project

I was nine years old when Pitchfork published its first review in 1996: It was a 132-word assessment of the Amps’ Pacer. I lived outside of Baltimore in an extended family of immigrants, from India and Zimbabwe, who loved music and surrounded themselves with it. My mom’s brother had a records and tapes store in their home city of Vadodara, and my earliest understanding of music was shaped by her carefully combing through the piles of mixtapes he’d send to us. Arriving in the United States in the ’80s, my parents were drawn to disco and funk and chart-topping artists like Bruce Springsteen and Tina Turner, who represented their cultural ideas of America. (Their idea of a rock canon was limited to Fleetwood Mac, the Rolling Stones, and the Beatles and, as a result, mine was, too.)
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Set#Paranoia#Sonic Youth#Brooklynvegan
Pitchfork

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris Announces Full Lineup

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris has announced the rest of its Avant-Garde programming, part of the larger festival running from November 15-21. Katy J Pearson, Miso Extra, Kamal., Sloppy Jane, Talk Show, and Wet Leg are now on the bill, along with Fabiana Palladino, Lime Garden, H Hawkline, and Kathleen Frances. They join the larger previously announced lineup with Sons of Kemet, Cassandra Jenkins, and others. Tickets are available here.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Clean Announce “Tally Ho!” and Boodle Boodle Boodle Reissues

The Clean have announced they will be reissuing their first two releases—the “Tally Ho!” b/w “Platypus” 7" and the Boodle Boodle Boodle EP—in 40th anniversary editions on November 12 via Merge. The reissues were remastered by Tex Houston in coordination with the Alexander Turnbull. Library New Zealand, and the recreation...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Aleza, Gloss Up, Glorilla, Slimeroni, and K Carbon’s “Hot Potato”: The Ones

Earlier this year, the Memphis rappers Aleza, Gloss Up, Glorilla, Slimeroni, and K Carbon cliqued up for “Set the Tone.” It went so well that they decided to do it again on “Hot Potato,” which is even better. The song sounds like they’re all in a basement rapping over a looped YouTube instrumental and building off each other’s lines; it captures the feeling of a freestyle cypher. None of them ever rap for more than about ten seconds before passing the mic (or in the video a potato) to the next one up. Of the five, Aleza has the smoothest flow, laid back even when she’s disgusted by the men in her life: “I’m a dog ass bitch I treat these niggas like a fuckin’ stray.” Gloss Up and Glorilla are ready to kick a hole in the wall if another dude tries them. What’s uncommon for a posse cut is that there’s no weak link here; they might as well make this official and form a supergroup.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NME

Summer Walker announces details of second album ‘Still Over It’

Summer Walker has announced details of her second full-length album – ‘Still Over It’ will arrive next month. The record, which lands on November 5, follows the singer’s 2019 debut album ‘Over It’ and EP ‘Life On Earth’, which followed six months later. In a new trailer for the album,...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy