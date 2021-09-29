CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard Police search for missing elderly man

By Cassie Amundson
 7 days ago
OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing elderly man.

Jaiver Humberto Martinez was last seen by a family member on Friday, Sept. 24, as he was getting on a Gold Coast Transit bus in the area of Lantana Street and Gonzales Road.

He is 75 years old, and his family says he is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He was last seeing wearing a gray Los Angeles Dodgers hat and blue jeans.

He walks with a four-pronged silver cane, police said.

Anyone who has seen Martinez, or knows where he might be, should call the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 .

The post Oxnard Police search for missing elderly man appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Connie Reyes
7d ago

has he been found yet ...if Not my PRAYERS R WITH U & YOUR FAMILY ...Ppl lets try & help this FAMILY find there LOVED 1 OK .. Lets Get Together As 1 & If Anyone See Or Hears Anything Of His Where Abouts Please Let The OPD Know or The Family ...Prayers For A Safe Return Home ...

Elizabeth Perez
7d ago

that's why at our age we should be wearing a bracelet or something with all information needed I hope he is found safe

