Oxnard Police search for missing elderly man

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing elderly man.

Jaiver Humberto Martinez was last seen by a family member on Friday, Sept. 24, as he was getting on a Gold Coast Transit bus in the area of Lantana Street and Gonzales Road.

He is 75 years old, and his family says he is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He was last seeing wearing a gray Los Angeles Dodgers hat and blue jeans.

He walks with a four-pronged silver cane, police said.

Anyone who has seen Martinez, or knows where he might be, should call the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 .

