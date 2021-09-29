‘Art for Love’ feat. Dieglo

Courtney Love and London’s Parliament Tattoo have announced details of a special 30th anniversary celebration of Hole​’s Pretty On The Inside. The event – which takes place on October 2 and 3 – will host an art exhibition, tattooing, live music, DJs and more TBA in honour of Hole’s debut. It is set to ​“capture the album’s raw and intense energy through a visual medium, featuring original pieces of work by an eclectic group of artists from many disciplines and backgrounds” including Emma Ruth Rundle, Bella Kidman-Cruise, Holly Amber, Mercedes Helnwein, Daisy Parris and Sade English (all pieces will then be auctioned off for charity). Plus, Laura-Mary Carter of Blood Red Shoes, Hands Off Gretel and Los Bitchos will be performing acoustic sets.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO