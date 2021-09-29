CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

‘Art for Love’ feat. Dieglo

By Maxwell Young
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe enlarged wood-cut replicas of fiat money and plump, brown cash bags bordering the doorway of Diego Montoya’s Maryland-based studio suggest the artist (also known as “Dieglo”) is acutely aware of commoditization. To read more, go to The Bridge at www.wibridgedc.com.

