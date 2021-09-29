CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonight - Watch Freedom Now for a night of music, poetry and discussion.

By Evan E. Roberts, USA TODAY
 7 days ago
Join us for a free, virtual event tonight at 7 p.m. ET Graphic/BNM

Hey Storytelling Fans —

We've collaborated with our colleagues at USA TODAY and the historic Tougaloo College to bring you a very special event that is happening tonight at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

"Freedom Now: HOW INSTITUTIONS OF POWER FUEL AND STALL CHANGE"  is the first of three special events paired with the reporting of Seven Days in 1961 , a series chronicling seven pivotal protests in 1961 fueling the civil rights movement.

More information on the panelists, poetry, and the meaning behind the music of tonight's event is available at the link below! We do hope you will join us.

> REGISTER HERE !

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tonight - Watch Freedom Now for a night of music, poetry and discussion.

