YouTube Is Banning All Content That Spreads Vaccine Misinformation

kuaf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube is cracking down on the spread of misinformation by banning misleading and inaccurate content about vaccines. The platform announced the change in a blog post Wednesday, explaining that its current community guidelines, which already prohibit the sharing of medical misinformation, have been extended to cover "currently administered" vaccines that have been proven safe by the World Health Organization and other health officials.

www.kuaf.com

EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Mercola
CBS San Francisco

Vaccine Skeptic Who Survived COVID Has Message For Those Still Unvaccinated

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found most unvaccinated adults don’t believe the COVID-19 vaccines are effective and that a jab poses a greater risk to their health than the actual virus. But a 38-year-old father of a teenage girl has a message he would like to share with those who are hesitant about getting vaccinated. KPIX 5 met up with Jose Jimenez and his daughter Sadie. He wanted to tell his story in hopes of helping others avoid his terrifying experience. The two were at a Sutter Health walk-in clinic in San Francisco, both eager...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hello Magazine

GMA's Amy Robach's chemotherapy led to another unexpected health battle

Amy Robach has been pretty open about her battle with breast cancer. The Good Morning America host discovered she had it after undergoing a live mammogram on her show in 2013, and underwent a double mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy to save her life, but she didn't expect what came next: the menopause.
CANCER
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misinformation#Big Tech#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cnbc
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what could really happen this Christmas with COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t quite ready to say you’re safe to celebrate Christmas and the winter holidays without taking proper precautions. Over the weekend, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that it’s unclear what the holiday season will look like for American families.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Gate City

'Healthcare heroes' now disbelieved on vaccine

Doctors across the country are growing weary fighting vaccine misinformation as they work to clamp down on a delta-driven surge that is straining hospitals and sending death rates climbing. (Sept. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
PHARMACEUTICALS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Fox News' Coronavirus Hypocrisy In Scathing Takedown

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News for pushing anti-vaxxer talking points and coronavirus misinformation to the public while getting vaccinated themselves behind the scenes and enforcing pandemic safety protocols in their offices. Kimmel pointed to a new report from progressive watchdog group Media Matters that finds the right-wing network undermined...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily News

COVID vaccines likely prevented the deaths of tens of thousands of vulnerable citizens

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have likely prevented the hospitalizations and deaths of tens of thousands of older and more vulnerable American residents in the last five months, according to a new study from the Department of Health and Human Services. The report, released on Tuesday, used individual Medicare claims and county-level vaccination rates to estimate the net reduction in ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kuaf.com

There is No One Type of Way to Protest

Political science is more than just politics. Nonviolent protesting is not the only option. Hashtags on social media have a global impact. These are just a few of the revelations shared with by our guest on today's episode, Dr. Najja Baptist. Dr. Baptist is a political science professor at the University of Arkansas.
PROTESTS
fox5dc.com

