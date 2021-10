Bring your little scientists to Chippie’s Science Lab at Behringer-Crawford Museum on October 14 to explore — and eat — food-themed science. During this Halloween season, candy corn, taffy apples and other sweet treats are everywhere; but they are not the only tasty munchies around. Youngsters aged three to five and their caregivers will be delighted to taste edible experiments and other science-related snacks in this episode of BCM’s monthly series, which provides an hour of educational experiments and S.T.E.A.M.-based fun. Due to the prevalence of allergies, nuts will not be used in any of the activities.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO