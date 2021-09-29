Why Peter Singer — The 'Drowning Child' Ethicist — Is Giving Away His $1 Million Prize

One of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid jab has hit out at the west’s “embarrassment of riches” in vaccine supply as she called on world leaders to do more to ensure developing countries can immunise their populations during the next phase of the pandemic.In a letter published in the Science Translational Medicine journal on Wednesday, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, of Oxford University, repeated the mantra that “no one is safe until we are all safe” and urged rich countries to play their part in the equitable distribution of vaccines.Countries that are less economically developed have received fewer jabs...

WORLD ・ 15 HOURS AGO