CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron James Has A Warning To the Rest of the League About Anthony Davis

By AJ Gonzalez
AllLakers
AllLakers
 8 days ago

Laker fans, Laker writers, and certainly the Lakers themselves are already tired of hearing about the Lakers being too old to win. The season has not even started and the whole concept has become a trope and a cliche.

According to LeBron James, Anthony Davis is ready to show out. Yesterday word got out that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said Davis is ready to prove himself. Today, James added to that.

Between Rob Pelinka, and now the captain James, the word is getting out: Anthony Davis is ready to ball out. This leaves the question: what is Davis angry about?

Last year's first round exit was a whimper to the end of an NBA season where the defending NBA champions should have fought until the end. Between a roster that didn't quite gel on the court the way the previous season's did, and injuries to James and a hampered Davis--it just didn't work.

Davis has no intention of making the 2020 championship seem like a fluke. Davis has no intention of being seen as a player who had a few good years and then faded. Davis wants to be known as an elite player from his generation. Davis also wants to prove that this roster can work.

Davis has dedicated his offseason to bulking himself up. It's been widely reported that Davis will be playing the 5 position throughout the season. It looks like it's time for Davis to play bully-ball. Davis, who already has an elite post game, is a skilled jump-shooter, can shoot the three-ball, and is quick with the ball. Adding muscle and bulk to that arsenal? That's scary. Get ready, Laker fans.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is LeBron James?

Remember "The Decision"? That was an hour-long television special in 2010, where LeBron James announced that he was leaving his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Miami Heat. Find Out: Most...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Rob Pelinka
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Thankful For LeBron James, Anthony Davis Vouching For His Return

The Los Angeles Lakers brought in a number of veterans this offseason, many of whom had previously been with the franchise before, and one of the latest additions was veteran Rajon Rondo. The point guard was crucial in the team’s 2020 NBA Championship run and, just as importantly, was a favorite in the locker room of both Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
NBA
ngscsports.com

NBA Top 75 Players: 15 Players Likely to Join the List

The 2021-2022 NBA season marks the 75th anniversary of the league. Over the last 75 years, the league has seen thousands of players from all different backgrounds leave their mark on the game. Prior to the 1996-97 NBA season, the top 50 players were announced by commissioner David Stern. 25 years later, the league looks to announce a top 75 players list. It was also announced that this list would be a brand-new list. Because of this, it is likely that several players from the original list may not make the new list, with many players from the last 25 years making the list. The following 15 players are just some of the new players who are guaranteed or very likely to make the top 75 players list.
NBA
chatsports.com

LeBron James and Anthony Davis say Russell Westbrook’s energy will push them to play harder

Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, National Basketball Association, Anthony Davis, Los Angeles. Much of the focus surrounding Russell Westbrook’s arrival in Los Angeles has been focused on how the enigmatic guard will have to bend and mold his game to fit with the Lakers, who are less than a year removed from an NBA title. To that point, Westbrook has acknowledged a need (and desire) to sacrifice elements of his game this season as he looks to capture his first title.
NBA
lakersoutsiders.com

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis has looked “imposing” in offseason workouts

As with every NBA offseason, Instagram and Twitter has been littered with videos of superstars and role players alike filming themselves working on their craft in empty gyms across the world. The players on the Los Angeles Lakers are no different, as you can see in our TikTok below. However, one Laker has been noticeably absent from any workout videos this summer, and that player is the Lakers’ superstar Anthony Davis.
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
904
Followers
328
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy