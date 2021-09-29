Share Price Information for Fulham Shore (FUL)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
("Fulham Shore" or the "Company") The Fulham Shore plc (AIM: FUL) announces that at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM"), held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. All resolution proposed at the AGM were passed on a show of hands. The results of the proxy votes are set out below.

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Shares fall as gas prices fuel inflation fear

(Alliance News) -Â Inflation fears were weighing on stocks again on Wednesday, as nerves over rising energy prices combined with anticipation ahead of Friday's monthly US jobs report, with fears it will show economic weakness. The FTSE 100 index was down 126.43 points, or 1.8%, at 6,950.67 midday Wednesday, more...
ShareCast

Fulham Shore revenues leap past pre-pandemic levels

Restaurant operator Fulham Shore said on Wednesday that its revenues increased to over £39m in its first half, compared to £36m in the pre-pandemic comparative period in 2019, despite only being able to trade without Covid-19 restrictions for 10 of the 26 weeks in the period. 1,234.00. 10:40 01/10/21. n/a.
Life Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Stock Spirits Group plc Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
Life Style Extra

Ruffer Inv. Co. Share News (RICA)

Ruffer Investment Co Ltd - closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey - Reports net asset value per share on June 30 of 281.32 pence, up from 245.81p posted the year before. Says the share price of 287p, represents a 2.0% premium to NAV. The company declares full-year dividend of 1.90p, up from 1.85p paid the year before.
Life Style Extra

Amedeo Afp Share News (AA4)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. MySale Group PLC - Australia, New Zealand and south east Asia-focused online retailer - Reports revenue for financial year to June 30 of AUD117.9 million - about USD85.8 million -, down from AUD131.0 million the year before, and pretax loss widens to AUD5.4 million from AUD3.4 million. However, it flags a return to underlying profitability, with underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of AUD4.2 million ahead of market expectations, compared to a loss of AUD2.7 million year before. Reports "continued positive trading momentum" in first quarter of new financial year. Also appoints Kalman Polak, with over a decade at digital marketplace Catch.com.au, as chief executive officer.
The Independent

Watchdog closes probe into British Airways and Ryanair Covid refunds

The competition watchdog has closed its investigation into whether Ryanair and British Airways broke consumer law by failing to offer refunds for flights customers were unable to take during lockdown.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said customers who could not take flights should be offered full refunds, but the investigation would take too long and be too expensive for the taxpayer to be justified.In June, the regulator launched the investigation and said the companies may have needed to issue refunds for flights that took place but were not allowed for non-essential travel.We've closed our investigation into British Airways and Ryanair...
The Independent

TikTok star shares video of ‘horrendous’ British Airways first class experience

A first class passenger on a British Airways flight has shared their negative experience of a first class cabin they describe as “horrendous”.Jarvis Marcos, who posts on TikTok as @theluxurytraveller, filmed his experience while flying from Mexico to London with his girlfriend.In the video, Marcos points out torn leather seats and scuffed compartments of the cabin and shows direct messages from followers who claimed they’d also seen flaws in first class.“The seat didn’t fully recline either,” reads one of Marcos’s messages shown in the video.“Emirates has onboard showers in first class. BA has this...” reads one of Marcos’s video captions,...
Life Style Extra

Member Info for DireCons

So you are implying a quid per day per customer pure profit? So that leaves 50p to divi up between Winclove, warehouse, pan euro distribution and export to UK and USA?
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks maintain gains; miners rally

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still firmly in the black by midday on Thursday amid hopes for a deal on the US debt ceiling and as worries about energy prices eased. The FTSE 100 was up 1% at 7,065.42. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "Progress...
The Independent

Lord Frost accuses French of being ‘unreasonable’ after threatening to cut UK’s energy supply in Brexit row

Lord Frost has criticised a French minister for threatening to cut off the UK’s imported energy supply amid escalating tensions over post-Brexit fishing licences. The Brexit minister claimed it was “unreasonable” to suggest the UK was acting in bad faith when it came to allocating post-Brexit fishing licences to French boats and urged Paris to “keep things in proportion”. It came after Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister, said on Tuesday it would “take European or national measures to exert pressure on the UK” after it emerged that the UK had rejected a number of applications by French boats to...
Life Style Extra

UK regulator rejects Shell's plans to develop Jackdaw gasfield -sources

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A British regulator rejected Royal. Dutch Shell's plans to develop the Jackdaw gasfield in. the North Sea after considering its environmental statement,. industry sources said on Wednesday. "We’re disappointed by the decision and are considering the. implications," a Shell spokesperson said. Industry publication. Energy Voice...
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks rally amid US debt ceiling hopes

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Thursday as worries about gas prices eased and amid hopes for a deal on the US debt ceiling. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 1% at 7,064.05. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "Risk appetite...
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Robert Walters ups forecast on promising UK jobs market

Robert Walters PLC - London-based recruitment firm - Raises profit guidance for full year to be "comfortably" ahead of previous forecast signalled. Net fee income for the third quarter ended September 30 was up 26% to GBP91.8 million from GBP72.8 million a year before. Growth was strongest across the Asia Pacific region, which accounted for 48% of group income. Trading continues to be strong across all of its major regions, the company states.
The Independent

Refunds action against British Airways and Ryanair dropped

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has dropped its investigation into whether passengers who were unable to travel on their British Airways or Ryanair flights because of lockdown rules should be entitled to claim refunds.Thousands of travellers had tickets on BA and the Irish airline for trips they could not make because of lockdown rules in 2020 and 2021. British Airways offered vouchers for future flights while Ryanair allowed passengers to postpone their journeys. Travellers are entitled to refunds when an airline cancels a flight. But the airlines have always maintained that because the flights departed they had no obligation...
The Independent

British Airways reaches agreement with pilots over Gatwick short-haul subsidiary

British Airways has reached an agreement with pilots over a potential short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick Airport.Pilots’ union Balpa said its members had approved a revised offer on pay and working hours after an initial proposal was rejected last month.The decision does not mean the new subsidiary will definitely go ahead as BA is yet to reach agreements with other parties such as cabin crew.We would hope to begin operations next summerBritish AirwaysThe airline said in a statement: “We will now further develop our proposal to provide a full-service short-haul subsidiary operation at Gatwick, offering competitive fares to our customers.“We will...
The Independent

Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under

Swedish health authorities on Wednesday suspended the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 30 and under, saying the move was done out of precaution.The reason for the pausing is “signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium” — the double-walled sac containing the heart and the roots of the main vessels, Sweden’s Public Health Agency said in a statement. “The risk of being affected is very small.” Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, said they “follow the situation closely and act quickly to ensure that vaccinations against COVID-19...
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Inland gets Basildon permission; ICG assets grow

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Sanne Group PLC - FTSE 250-listed asset management services provider - Shareholders agree to takeover from Apex Group Ltd. Apex had battled it out with Cinven Ltd for the signature of Sanne, and finally came to an agreement at 920 pence per share - a figure which was put forward by Apex in early August. The 920p deal values Sanne's entire issued share capital at GBP1.51 billion. Takeover now awaiting green light from UK courts.
