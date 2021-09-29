Share Price Information for Fulham Shore (FUL)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. MySale Group PLC - Australia, New Zealand and south east Asia-focused online retailer - Reports revenue for financial year to June 30 of AUD117.9 million - about USD85.8 million -, down from AUD131.0 million the year before, and pretax loss widens to AUD5.4 million from AUD3.4 million. However, it flags a return to underlying profitability, with underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of AUD4.2 million ahead of market expectations, compared to a loss of AUD2.7 million year before. Reports "continued positive trading momentum" in first quarter of new financial year. Also appoints Kalman Polak, with over a decade at digital marketplace Catch.com.au, as chief executive officer.
