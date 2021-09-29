Republican proposal: Let governor appoint state public schools chief

Indiana Senate Republicans rejected all proposed changes to their redistricting map Thursday that had been prompted by public concerns. Amendments offered by Democrats would have kept major Indiana cities more whole in the Senate map. Evansville would’ve been its own district, rather than split in half. West Lafayette and Lafayette would’ve been kept together, rather than separated into two, largely rural districts. A sliver of a predominantly rural district would’ve been removed from Marion County. And Fort Wayne, currently splintered into four districts, would become largely contained in just two.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO