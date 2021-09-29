CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican proposal: Let governor appoint state public schools chief

By Associated Press
madison
 7 days ago

Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin have introduced a plan to end elections for three state constitutional offices and let governors fill the positions. State Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, and state Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, proposed an amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution that would turn the state schools superintendent, treasurer and secretary of state into Cabinet positions, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday. The amendment also would make the treasurer the head of the state Department of Revenue, eliminating the agency secretary.

