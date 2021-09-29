CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Stanley Group PLC

 7 days ago

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. 29 September 2021. Charles Stanley Group PLC. Disclosure of Charles...

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Ultra Electronics Holdings Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through Credit Suisse International as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2021. Date of purchase: 06/10/2021. Number...
Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Wednesday 06 October 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Oct-2021 / 17:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company") LEI:...
Charles Stanley
Share Price Information for W Resources (WRES)

In compliance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), W announces that, as at 30 September 2021, it has 120,558,257 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury and all of the Ordinary Shares have equal voting rights.
Publication of a Prospectus

The following prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:. Prospectus dated 6 October 2021 relating to the CA$ 10,000,000,000 Legislative Global Covered Bond Programme of HSBC Bank Canada unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed as to payments by HSBC Canadian Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited Partnership.
Issue of Debt

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (OR TO U.S. PERSONS), AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. The following offering circular (the Offering Circular) has been approved as...
TRADING UPDATES: Inland gets Basildon permission; ICG assets grow

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Sanne Group PLC - FTSE 250-listed asset management services provider - Shareholders agree to takeover from Apex Group Ltd. Apex had battled it out with Cinven Ltd for the signature of Sanne, and finally came to an agreement at 920 pence per share - a figure which was put forward by Apex in early August. The 920p deal values Sanne's entire issued share capital at GBP1.51 billion. Takeover now awaiting green light from UK courts.
Landsbankinn hf.: Eyrún is Managing Director of Landsbankinn Asset Management & Capital Markets

Landsbankinn hf.: Eyrún is Managing Director of Landsbankinn Asset Management & Capital Markets. Eyrún Anna Einarsdóttir has been hired as Managing Director of Asset Management & Capital Markets at Landsbankinn. Eyrún joined Landsbankinn in 2006. She started out in Portfolio Management under the Bank’s then Asset Management division and led...
Apax Glb Share News (APAX)

(Alliance News) - Apax Global Alpha Ltd on Wednesday said its partner Apax X Fund has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Eating Recovery Center. Eating Recovery Center is a Colorado, US-based eating disorder and mood treatment provider, while Apax Globa is a closed-ended investment company based in London that gives investors access to Apax funds, managed by Apax Partners LLP.
IN BRIEF: Toople wins five new contracts amid robust order intake

Toople PLC - Letchworth Garden City, England-based telecom services for small and medium enterprises - Secures a number of new contract wins during September, including five major new deals to provide leased line services. The new contracts are all to UK businesses with a minimum contract length of either three or five years, with Toople delivering high-speed internet access to new sites. The contracts are with firms from a range of industries including construction and oil and gas, Toople says.
TRADING UPDATES: Galliford signs LHC deal; Polarean turned down by FDA

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Provident Financial PLC - Bradford-based subprime lender - Accepts GBP71.5 million in tender offer of 7% 2023 notes. Says now GBP103.5 million outstanding. Previously says proceeds from the notes offering will go towards the repayment of debt and strengthening the capital base of the company.
EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Ex-finance boss of bid target Restore joins Marlowe

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Monday and Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Marlowe PLC - London-based safety and regulatory compliance services and software - Confirms Adam Councell has started as chief financial officer, replacing Mark...
Real Est.cred Share News (RECI)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Monday and Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Kooth PLC - London-based digital mental health platform - Non-Executive Director Simon Philips sells 1.3 million shares via ScaleUp Capital at...
Entrepreneur

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, Goldman Sachs and Interactive Brokers Group

Chicago, IL – October 5, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Investment Banking, including Morgan Stanley MS, The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1804259/4-investment-banks-to-watch-out-for-in-the-buoyant-industry. The Zacks Investment Bank industry is supported by market volatility-driven growth in the...
STOCKS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Business Insider

What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years?. Where Bitcoin Is Going. For Bitcoin, no prediction is...
BUSINESS

