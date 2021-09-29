Off-season review; Virtual Coaches Clinic preview with CHI’s Snee, Coaches Site’s Wilbur: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast Season 4 Episode 1
In the opening segment, hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger catch us up on off-season and preseason news, including the USCHO.com Division I men’s ice hockey preseason poll, transfers and fifth-year players, needing homes for new programs, the cancellation and work toward the resurrection of Robert Morris hockey, and the implications of name, image, and likeness on college hockey.www.uscho.com
