Off-season review; Virtual Coaches Clinic preview with CHI’s Snee, Coaches Site’s Wilbur: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast Season 4 Episode 1

Rensselaer has announced the hiring of Ryan Michel as the operations coordinator for the men’s hockey program. “Ryan is a tremendous addition to our staff,” said fifth-year RPI coach Dave Smith in a statement. “His experience as a player and a coach in pro hockey will bring positive new ideas into our environment. He has values that align with the terrific culture within our hockey program, and when you put that with his work ethic, I am very excited for his future.

RENSSELAER, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO