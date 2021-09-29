CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-season review; Virtual Coaches Clinic preview with CHI’s Snee, Coaches Site’s Wilbur: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast Season 4 Episode 1

By Jim Connelly, Ed Trefzger
uscho.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the opening segment, hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger catch us up on off-season and preseason news, including the USCHO.com Division I men’s ice hockey preseason poll, transfers and fifth-year players, needing homes for new programs, the cancellation and work toward the resurrection of Robert Morris hockey, and the implications of name, image, and likeness on college hockey.

uscho.com

Rensselaer adds former Hobart standout Michel to men’s hockey staff as new operations coordinator

Rensselaer has announced the hiring of Ryan Michel as the operations coordinator for the men’s hockey program. “Ryan is a tremendous addition to our staff,” said fifth-year RPI coach Dave Smith in a statement. “His experience as a player and a coach in pro hockey will bring positive new ideas into our environment. He has values that align with the terrific culture within our hockey program, and when you put that with his work ethic, I am very excited for his future.
RENSSELAER, NY
uscho.com

Robert Morris women’s hockey grad Welsh makes history as first female linesperson in OHL

The Ontario Hockey League on Thursday announced that Kirsten Welsh will become the first woman linesperson in OHL history. Originally from Blackstock, Ont., Welsh worked Thursday’s game between the host Mississauga Steelheads and visiting Guelph Storm and will also work Friday’s preseason game between the host Oshawa Generals and visiting Windsor Spitfires.
NHL
uscho.com

Atlantic Hockey suspends Bentley’s Lombardozzi one game for head contact penalty against Northeastern

Atlantic Hockey announced Monday a one-game suspension for Bentley graduate defenseman Matt Lombardozzi, effective for the Falcons’ next game. The suspension is a result of Lombardozzi’s five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for contact to the head, which occurred at the 8:25 mark of the third period in Bentley’s game of Saturday, Oct. 2 at Northeastern. Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.
HOCKEY
uscho.com

Second day of College Hockey Inc.’s Virtual Coaching Clinic focuses on coaching being a journey, not a destination

Another day of the College Hockey Inc. Virtual Coaches Clinic, presented by InStat, is in the books and it was definitely a day to remember. A key takeaway from Tuesday was to enjoy every moment of coaching because it’s about the journey, not the destination. That philosophy worked with all three presentations – developing as a coach, developing defensemen and developing a winning culture. Development takes time, but is worth every minute of effort and sacrifice.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uscho.com

No. 5 Minnesota State behind shutout by McKay, spoils banner night for top-ranked Massachusetts, 2-0; St. Thomas begins Division I play

Prior to April, Minnesota State had never made a Frozen Four. And despite being eliminated in the national semifinal by St. Cloud State, the Mavericks understood how strong their team was. Six months later, that Mavericks team had the opportunity to play the eventual national champion, Massachusetts, and did what...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
uscho.com

Got a question before the season starts. Where will games stream this year? Should I just go to the Oswego Hockey site and hope for a working link? WTOP? Has the school found a better way to stream with a year off? I was hoping to use my Firestick and the Silk browser to watch on my TV this season...
SPORTS
uscho.com

Minnesota State sweeps, Tommies D-I debut, UML and ASU split, and that Michigan power play: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 4 Episode 1

This season, hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by Robert Morris head coach Derek Schooley while his program is on hiatus. • The aftermath of the demise of collegehockeystats.net and how much it’s missed already;. • Then-No. 5 and new No. 1 Minnesota State’s sweep of defending national...
MICHIGAN STATE
uscho.com

ECAC Hockey 2021-22 Season Preview: After many teams miss ’20-21 season, conference ‘starting over and building from the ground up again’

While change is inevitable in college hockey, there’s never been an offseason quite as tumultuous or long for many of the teams in ECAC Hockey. Eight of the 12 conference teams didn’t play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Quinnipiac, Clarkson, Colgate, and St. Lawrence to string together a makeshift season that ended with the Saints beating the Bobcats in the league championship game last spring.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uscho.com

Lake Superior State names Goldstein volunteer assistant coach for ’21-22 campaign

Lake Superior State has hired DJ Goldstein as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2021-22 season. Goldstein will be involved in all aspects of the daily operations of the coaching staff while also assisting in hockey operations, and managing organizational film analysis and breakdown. “We are looking forward to DJ...
SPORTS

