Don Toliver has teamed up with GUESS Originals to celebrate his sophomore album LIFE OF A DON. Together, the duo designed a collection of merch, ranging from tees to jeans. Ahead of the record’s release on October 8, the American brand has crafted hoodies, long-sleeved T-shirts and jeans featuring both GUESS and Don-inspired branding throughout. “GUESS WHO” lettering is stamped onto the front of the hoodie with the album’s tracklist printed on the back. Meanwhile, GUESS’ iconic triangle logo is reworked with “DON” text in bold red. Elsewhere, a pair of straight-cut jeans feature the clothing retailer’s retro multi-colored branding, as well as “Life of a Don” embroidered on the front pocket.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO