Video: Highlights from the Celtics first practice where Ime Udoka said everyone was in good shape

The Celtics are holding media day at High Output studios in Canton. Here are the key quotes from the day. On his first training camp as an executive rather than a coach:. “The last couple of weeks have been a lot slower than usual for me. I have not worried one bit about a bad drill in practice, haven’t thought twice about any of that stuff, because it’s not my role. So the cadence of this work is a little bit different and the phone rings a little bit more, but for the most part this time of the year, our team is out there, our team is our team and we’ll evaluate as we continue to go through the season and try to become the best version of ourselves.”

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO