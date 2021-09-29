Video: Highlights from the Celtics first practice where Ime Udoka said everyone was in good shape
As Brad Stevens mentioned on Monday, it was just a year ago when the Celtics ended their 2019-20 Bubble playoff run. Since then a ton has happened. Two offseasons, two drafts, another season, a new head of Basketball Ops, a new head coach, and player changes. Here's the first look at the 2021-22 Celtics back in action at training camp. And below we have Ime Udoka'sfirst thoughts. Videos via CLNS.www.celticslife.com
Comments / 0