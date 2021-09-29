CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Video: Highlights from the Celtics first practice where Ime Udoka said everyone was in good shape

celticslife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Brad Stevens mentioned on Monday, it was just a year ago when the Celtics ended their 2019-20 Bubble playoff run. Since then a ton has happened. Two offseasons, two drafts, another season, a new head of Basketball Ops, a new head coach, and player changes. Here's the first look at the 2021-22 Celtics back in action at training camp. And below we have Ime Udoka'sfirst thoughts. Videos via CLNS.

www.celticslife.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Ime Udoka on Boston’s starting lineup vs. Magic and home debut: ‘It’s probably the most excited I’ve ever been for a preseason game’

BOSTON — First-year Celtics coach Ime Udoka said not to read too deep into their lineups or details from their first preseason game. After all, he warned, the Celtics are still a work in progress during training camp and the coaching staff wants to see how certain players look alongside different pieces.
NBA
ESPN

Boston Celtics first-year coach Ime Udoka has breakthrough case of COVID-19

New Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and participated in the team's media day on Monday through Zoom. Celtics spokesman Christian Megliola said Udoka, who is vaccinated, was asymptomatic and in the last day of his 10-day quarantine. Udoka is expected to be in person with the team when training camp starts on Tuesday, Megliola said.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Ime Udoka
KEYT

Udoka misses Celtics media day, to be ready for camp

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 this month and was in his last day of isolation when the team convened for media day. Udoka is vaccinated and says he was asymptomatic except for a slight headache. He will be able to preside over the first day of training camp Tuesday. Udoka took over when president of basketball operations Danny Ainge retired and coach Brad Stevens moved upstairs to replace him.
NBA
USA Today

WATCH: What are reasonable expectations for new Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka?

There are some pretty serious expectations for anyone who takes on the role of head coach of the Boston Celtics even in a rebuilding year, so for first-year head coach Ime Udoka and his roster already populated with two young, rising All-Stars, the expectations are not small, and perhaps even a bit higher than is reasonable.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Ops#Clns
providencejournal.com

Celtics coach Udoka steps away from the team after contracting COVID

This isn’t exactly how Ime Udoka drew things up to kick off his tenure as the new head coach of the Boston Celtics. While the team’s players were on hand for an in-person Media Day Monday, Udoka had to partake in the event virtually after contracting a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ime Udoka tested positive for COVID as Celtics training camp begins

Ime Udoka came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and contracted the virus himself, testing positive 10 days ago before he entered isolation. The new Celtics head coach is asymptomatic, save for a headache early on, and hopes to join the team for the first day of training camp. Udoka’s case marked a rare breakthrough case, as he received the vaccine, which New York found accounted for 0.7% of new COVID cases in the state.
NBA
NBC Sports

Ime Udoka has COVID-19, will attend media day virtually

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka won't be with the team for Monday's media day as he recently tested positive for COVID-19. The Celtics announced Udoka, who is vaccinated and asymptomatic, is in his 10th day of isolation and will not attend media day festivities in person. Instead, he will address the media via Zoom.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Globe

What they’re saying at Celtics media day: What players think of Ime Udoka, new additions, and more

The Celtics are holding media day at High Output studios in Canton. Here are the key quotes from the day. On his first training camp as an executive rather than a coach:. “The last couple of weeks have been a lot slower than usual for me. I have not worried one bit about a bad drill in practice, haven’t thought twice about any of that stuff, because it’s not my role. So the cadence of this work is a little bit different and the phone rings a little bit more, but for the most part this time of the year, our team is out there, our team is our team and we’ll evaluate as we continue to go through the season and try to become the best version of ourselves.”
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Celtics Notes: Brown, Udoka, Schröder, Hernangomez

The Celtics dealt with lots of turmoil last season: injuries, a short turnaround from the Orlando bubble, and COVID-19 outbreaks affecting several players, including star Jayson Tatum. The team is hoping to turn the page entering training camp, and Jaylen Brown appears optimistic, particularly about new head coach Ime Udoka.
NBA
NESN

What Celtics Players Had To Say After First Practice With Ime Udoka

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Jaylen Brown didn’t need to wait and see how the first practice would play out before going all-in on Ime Udoka. The Boston Celtics guard already had experience playing under him on Team USA, as did Jayson Tatum and Marcus...
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: New boss Ime Udoka set to toughen up the culture

Ime Udoka has made it his mission, after being asked by the likes of Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart to “coach them hard,” to do just that this season. It fits the first-year Celtics coach’s reputation, and should change the nature of the team’s culture from the start, beginning with the start of training camp on Tuesday.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Marcus Smart: Celtics seeking fresh start with Ime Udoka

Marcus Smart gets to play the position he always did on his path to the NBA this season. No Isaiah Thomas, no Kyrie Irving, no Kemba Walker. The point guard spot belongs to Smart, and he won’t have to look over his shoulder and wonder whether he’s doing too much, or too little.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Ime Udoka sees Al Horford as potential starter

As unpredictable as Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens has been in his first offseason in charge of player movement, it appears that his head coaching hire may share that same spirit. Ime Udoka, who has served as an assistant coach for a few franchises before but makes...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy