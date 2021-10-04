This Week In Conversation: Evictions And Utilities

If you’re a renter trying to keep a roof over your head or a landlord relying on housing income, these last few months have been particularly unsettling.

The federal moratorium on evictions has ended, and even with financial assistance available, it’s a confusing and stressful time.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we discussed the current state of evictions and utility shutoffs in Louisville and Kentucky at large.

In August, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the latest moratorium on evictions , put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help renters who had income loss because of COVID-19.

There is no longer a state or federal law that prevents evictions because of COVID-19, but there is money residents can apply for to help pay their rent and utilities. We talked about that and unpacked some of the legal tangles tenants and landlords have to wade through.

Listen to the show: