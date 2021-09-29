CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Charles Washington: Lands on IR

 7 days ago

The Cardinals placed Washington (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports. Washington suffered the injury during Sunday's contest against the Jaguars. The 28-year-old has been a special-teams ace for the Cardinals since 2019, but his absence shouldn't have an effect on Arizona's defensive rotations. In a corresponding move, the Cardinals signed Antonio Hamilton to their active roster.

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Release Brian Winters, Place Josh Miles On IR

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- In training camp, the Cardinals planned on a three-way battle for the right guard spot – Josh Jones, Justin Murray and free-agent signee Brian Winters. Jones won the spot, in part after Murray and Winters missed a big chunk of training camp because of injuries. Murray has...
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Designated to return from IR

The Cardinals designated Gardeck (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Gardeck was placed on IR before Week 1 as he continued to rehab from a torn ACL that he sustained late last season. With the move, the Cardinals will have three weeks to activate him to their 53-man roster. The 27-year-old linebacker appeared in 14 games for Arizona last year and registered seven sacks in a limited defensive role.
Football: Nick Bennison grows into starring role for St. Charles Cardinals

Nick Bennison wasn’t big enough to play football when he entered St. Charles as a freshman. The Dublin resident was 5-foot-10, but he hovered around 120 pounds and wasn’t strong enough to compete. He needed to gain weight and build muscle, and those things happened, but they weren’t the only ways in which he grew.
Revenge of the Birds

Antonio Hamilton signed to active roster as team places Charles Washington on injured reserve

The Arizona Cardinals have rewarded one of the more surprising players from early in the season, as they have signed Antonio Hamilton to the active roster. The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton to the active roster from the practice squad and has placed safety Charles Washington (hamstring) on injured reserve.
Charles Washington
NFL upset of the week: Buy low on 49ers

It was a tough scene for the disbelievers in our weekly stab at finding value with a big underdog, as Randy Bullock's kick sailed unthreateningly past the uprights in overtime to give the New York Jets their first win of the season. The good guys move to 3-1 and double...
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Tests positive for COVID-19

Daniels was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday after testing positive for the virus, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports. Daniels will now be unavailable until he clears the health and safety protocols, which will require two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart while not exhibiting any symptoms. Demetrius Harris should see more playing time behind starting tight end Maxx Williams while Daniels is sidelined.
Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
