Cardinals' Charles Washington: Lands on IR
The Cardinals placed Washington (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports. Washington suffered the injury during Sunday's contest against the Jaguars. The 28-year-old has been a special-teams ace for the Cardinals since 2019, but his absence shouldn't have an effect on Arizona's defensive rotations. In a corresponding move, the Cardinals signed Antonio Hamilton to their active roster.www.cbssports.com
