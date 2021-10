The story of Adam Thielen is a great Minnesota sports story. You can’t watch a Vikings game without mentioning him being undrafted and playing his college football at Minnesota State. For context, the college has only ever had three players drafted into the NFL. The last one was in 1986! Just to have made it onto the team was an achievement, but Thielen did stop there. Starting on special teams, he worked his way up to being one of the best wide receivers in the league. In this year’s NFL 100, his peers voted him the 80th best player in the league. He was previously voted 33rd and 36th in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO