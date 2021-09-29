Surprise trick-or-treaters with a spooky DIY doll head planter this Halloween

-strawberries (make sure once you wash them, they are THOROUGHLY dried!) Wash strawberries. Dry thoroughly. Melt white chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl for about 1 minute. Stir to get the lumps out. One at a time, dip strawberries into melted chocolate. Use a spoon if needed. Set on parchment paper to dry. Allow them to dry 5-10 minutes before drawing faces. Melt dark chocolate. Pour into a small ziplock bag and cut a very small hole at the tip of the bag. Draw 2 dots for the eyes and an oval for the mouth. Super easy, fun (and yummy!) recipe everyone will love!
Comments / 0