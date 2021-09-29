CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Surprise trick-or-treaters with a spooky DIY doll head planter this Halloween

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest craft craze, perfect for Halloween, is turning old doll heads into spooky planters. Find out how to create a DIY planter that will surprise trick-or-treaters this spooky season.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

23 Geniusly Spooky Halloween Hacks

These genius Halloween hacks, DIY tips and scary smart ideas will make the Halloween holiday easier. After all, ’tis the season for spooky parties and trick-or-treating, and these Halloween hacks are just what you need to get through the weeks ahead!. Check out the tips below for easy ways to...
LIFESTYLE
imfromdenver.com

Spooky Halloween Decoration Ideas

It’s that time of year again! Fall is quickly approaching and Halloween will be here in no time. With the dark evenings drawing in, it’ll soon be time to start thinking about spooky decorations for your home…. This article provides some ideas on how to create a memorable Halloween atmosphere,...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll#Trick Or Treaters#Planter#Diy#Halloween#Tiffytaffy Com
Parade

No Tricks, Just Treats! Here Are 50 Non-Candy Halloween Goodies That Trick or Treaters Will Love

Every year on October 31st, kids put on their favorite or spookiest or funniest costumes and canvas the neighborhood in search of Halloween candy. And while candy is certainly a big part of the Halloween traditions, you never know if the trick-or-treaters at your door have allergies or sensitivities to certain treats. That’s why non-candy Halloween treats and Halloween candy alternatives are great ideas to hand out to trick or treaters, or even to use in Halloween bags when you want to “boo” your neighbors or kids’ friends.
FESTIVAL
DFW Community News

13 Easy & Cute DIY Halloween Costumes for Baby

These simple homemade baby Halloween costumes are the perfect way to celebrate baby’s first Halloween! Making a DIY costume for baby doesn’t have to be complicated and many of these cute costume ideas don’t require DIY skills!. Babies might be too young for candy but they’re too cute to miss...
BEAUTY & FASHION
DFW Community News

DIY Rainbow Ghost Halloween Garland

Create a colorful DIY Rainbow Ghost Halloween Garland to add a pop of color to your Halloween decor. Who says Halloween has to be spooky and scary?! Halloween is a magical time of year and one of my favorite holidays to celebrate. This year I’m bringing lots of joy and color to our celebrations with some rainBOO themed decorations!
GARLAND, TX
ComicBook

Pokemon Celebrates Halloween with Some Big Spooky Statues

Pokemon has plenty of holiday spirit no matter the year, and the same goes for Halloween. If you did not know, the franchise is known for putting out impressive decorations for the year's spookiest season, and they did not falter this time around. And to make things even better, the company even brought out some special lawn statues that Pokemon lovers will want ASAP.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Amazon
HGTV

DIY No-Sew Ornaments for Halloween Trees

Turns out Christmas isn’t the only holiday for festive ornaments and trees. This year, put a playful spin on a traditional Christmas tree by decorating a Halloween tree with DIY stenciled ornaments. These easy-to-craft ornaments are made with common craft supplies and can easily be customized and personalized to your liking, making them the perfect way to spend a crafty afternoon. No sewing machine required.
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Easy and affordable DIY Halloween decor

Miranda Webster came by the set to show us some easy and affordable DIY Halloween decorating projects to transform the front and inside of your house this spooky season. For directions, watch the clip above for directions and examples. The materials needed are available at the dollar store, Walmart, or your local craft store!
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Places To Buy Halloween Candy Online So You Don’t Disappoint the Trick-or-Treaters

Spooky season is the perfect excuse to have candy in the house at all times. You, your kids and really any visitors will expect to be offered some sweets. It’s basically a necessity. That’s why it’s important to be aware of the best places to buy Halloween candy online. Unless you want to disappoint your neighborhood trick-or-treaters, you’ll want to order plenty of the best Halloween candy before October 31 arrives. Whether you prefer a chewy sour treat or some chocolatey goodness, you can actually stock up on all of your favorite candy online these days. Regardless of what variety you...
INTERNET
coolprogeny.com

DIY Halloween Sensory Bin

We’ve partnered with the preschool experts at St. James Academy’s Young Foxhounds Program to bring you fun (and easy!) ways to engage your littles in sensory play every month. Our first activity? A DIY Halloween sensory bin activity!. What is a Halloween sensory bin? A container full of creepy crawly...
LIFESTYLE
Morganton News Herald

Need a weekend project? Try these Spooky Season DIYs from TikTok

It’s officially October, and you know what that means—31 days of Halloween. These TikTok creators are getting in the spirit with spooky décor DIYs. 1. Make a light up Halloween sign for only $20. Buying a ton of Halloween decorations could seriously drain your bank account, but @sandwich_bro shows you...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
12tomatoes.com

How To Make A DIY Chicken Wire Ghost For Halloween

With Halloween approaching quickly, it is fair to start wondering about the proper decor. It is time to get into the spirit and decorations are the best way to go about that task. Artist Brandon Hardy is here to help out with these concerns. As someone who designs costumes, puppets,...
LIFESTYLE
DFW Community News

DIY Halloween treats for kids

-strawberries (make sure once you wash them, they are THOROUGHLY dried!) Wash strawberries. Dry thoroughly. Melt white chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl for about 1 minute. Stir to get the lumps out. One at a time, dip strawberries into melted chocolate. Use a spoon if needed. Set on parchment paper to dry. Allow them to dry 5-10 minutes before drawing faces. Melt dark chocolate. Pour into a small ziplock bag and cut a very small hole at the tip of the bag. Draw 2 dots for the eyes and an oval for the mouth. Super easy, fun (and yummy!) recipe everyone will love!
LIFESTYLE
WWLP 22News

Frightfully realistic Halloween makeup tricks

(Mass Appeal) – October first is this Friday and it’s not too early to start planning your costume! Here to show us a macabre makeup trick to take that costume over the top is Kim Bruno, elite stylist at Digrigoli salon.
MAKEUP
Northern Kentucky Tribune

October programs at BCM feature edible experiments, spooky surprises for Halloween

Bring your little scientists to Chippie’s Science Lab at Behringer-Crawford Museum on October 14 to explore — and eat — food-themed science. During this Halloween season, candy corn, taffy apples and other sweet treats are everywhere; but they are not the only tasty munchies around. Youngsters aged three to five and their caregivers will be delighted to taste edible experiments and other science-related snacks in this episode of BCM’s monthly series, which provides an hour of educational experiments and S.T.E.A.M.-based fun. Due to the prevalence of allergies, nuts will not be used in any of the activities.
COVINGTON, KY
Athol Daily News

Get in the Halloween mood with spooky bundles

ATHOL — The Athol Public Library has got what you need to set the mood for a scary good time. This October, the library is offering Halloween, horror, and thrilling scare-themed Book and Movie Bundles. Spooky Bundles are now available through Oct. 29. They include three books based on your...
ATHOL, MA
Audacy

Audacy

36K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy