Huntsville, TX

Heavy rain expected to impact area

By Joseph Brown
Huntsville Item
 8 days ago
HUNTSVILLE — Heavy rain across the southern Plains and the South Central U.S. is expected to impact Huntsville’s biggest festival this weekend.

The 47th annual Fair on the Square is set to take place Saturday in Downtown Huntsville, with a preview concert kicking things off Friday night.

The National Weather Service says that thunderstorms and showers will impact the area through Sunday with chances of flash flooding.

“Scattered to numerous showers and storms will continue through the weekend with Southeast Texas remaining within a favorable synoptic pattern for widespread precipitation development,” forecasters with the National Weather Service said.

In a typical weather pattern, these storms would likely get shoved eastward with the flow of the atmosphere. Instead, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be held in place over the top of the south-central region, allowing showers and thunderstorms to repeatedly impact much of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Walker County is scheduled to receive nearly two inches of rain through the weekend.

Flash flooding occurs within six hours of heavy or excessive rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. Due to the sudden nature of this phenomenon, forecasters urge residents to make sure they have a way to receive weather warnings.

One potential bright spot with the rain is that it is headed to places that have been drier than normal this month.

Huntsville hasn’t had considerable rainfall since Aug. 3, putting the city and county under a burn ban with drought conditions.

Oftentimes, drought-ridden areas can be at a greater risk of flooding. When the ground is dry, it has difficulty absorbing heavy amounts of rain. This allows the water to build on top of the earth, which causes flooding.

As of the midday hours on Wednesday, the evolving wet weather pattern had already unloaded 0.96 inches of rain on Huntsville — accounting for nearly two-thirds of the month’s total.

