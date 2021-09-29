The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 ‘University Gold’ Is Selling for $1,400 and Up

Without any warning, the coveted Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Gold” collab dropped on the SNKRS app at 4 p.m. ET via a draw yesterday and as expected, the shoe sold out quickly. Now, the secondary market is the place to look for fans who want to buy a pair.

On StockX, for instance, the collab is reselling for an average price of $1,951 at the time of publication with a low ask of $1,648 for a men’s size 4 and a high bid of $2,318 for a men’s size 8.

Pricing at GOAT for the shoe starts at $1,390 at the time of publication for a men’s size 3.5. The prices go as high as $3,500 for a men’s size 12.5.

And at Stadium Goods, the lowest asking price is $2,369 for a men’s size 15 and as high as $4,110 for a men’s size 14.

This Virgil Abloh -designed colorway of the classic Nike silhouette in conjunction with his latest “Figures of Speech” exhibit at Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) museum. The shoe wears a tonal yellow color scheme and is contrasted by a deconstructed silver Swoosh on the sides. Abloh reimagines the silhouette by exposing the foam on the tongue and ankle collar while adding a yellow zip tie accessory on the shoelaces.