Pittsburgh Steelers’ Zach Banner (knee) returns to practice

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner returned to practice on Wednesday.

Banner, 27, had been on injured reserve since the end of training camp, continuing his recovery from knee surgery. He suffered a torn ACL in the 2020 season opener.

The Steelers now have a 21-day window during which Banner can be activated to the 53-man roster. If he is not activated during that period, he will have to sit out the entire 2021 season.

Pittsburgh (1-2) takes on the host Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Sunday.

A fourth-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, Banner has appeared in 23 games (two starts) with the Cleveland Browns (2017) and Steelers.

–Field Level Media

