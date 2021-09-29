CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets’ Jeff Smith misses practice after car crash

New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith was involved in a car accident on Wednesday morning and did not practice, multiple outlets reported.

NFL Network reported that Smith will be placed on the injury report later in the day.

Smith, 24, was on his way to the team facilities when the crash occurred. Details were not immediately available.

Smith has two catches for 48 yards in three games this season. Undrafted in 2019, he has 20 receptions for 227 yards and no touchdowns in 16 games (four starts) with the Jets.

–Field Level Media

