Tennessee Titans stars Julio Jones, A.J. Brown uncertain to face New York Jets

 7 days ago

The Tennessee Titans could be without wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones when they visit the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Brown sustained a hamstring injury in the first quarter of last Sunday’s 25-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He is considered week-to-week, ESPN reported.

It’s unclear when Jones was injured, but he was limited to about half the snaps against the Colts. He is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Brown didn’t catch a pass before exiting after the first quarter. He has just seven receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown this season.

NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Last season, Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games (12 starts) and made the Pro Bowl.

Jones, who joined the Titans in an offseason trade in June, has 12 catches for 204 yards this season.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection through his first 10 seasons, all with Atlanta, Jones has 860 career receptions for 13,100 yards and 60 touchdowns.

The Titans (2-1) will be vying for their third straight victory when they meet the Jets (0-3) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

