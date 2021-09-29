Events Site Menu

Address: The boarding station is in Forest Park in Noblesville. Anna’s take: I was thrilled to see the Nickel Plate Express begin offering Dinner Trains. Diners can enjoy dinner from a local Noblesville restaurant as the train takes them on a two-hour ride through northern Hamilton County. Nickel Plate Express Director Dagny Zupin was kind enough to host myself and my boyfriend on a September train ride that featured Bica Café in Noblesville. Typically, Bica Café serves breakfast, lunch and brunch, so this was a unique opportunity to see what they offered for dinner. We enjoyed a pasta e fagioli soup, a beautiful lasagna and cannoli for dessert. One end of the cannoli was dipped in chocolate chips and one end was dipped in pistachios. It was a delicious end to the evening. The sunset views in northern Hamilton County were incredibly romantic.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO