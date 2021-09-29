CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants to sign former first-round Isaiah Wilson

The New York Giants plan to sign former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson to the practice squad, the NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Wilson, a 6-foot-6, 350-pound offensive tackle, worked out for the Giants earlier this week. He was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 29th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Titans traded Wilson to the Dolphins in March as part of a swap of seventh-round draft choices, Miami’s in 2021 for Tennessee’s in 2022.

Wilson, however, was waived by the Dolphins just three days after the trade. The 22-year-old Wilson reportedly missed workouts he had promised to attend and showed up late for his physical and onboarding process with the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyNuj_0cBySNwT00 Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Dallas Cowboys making moves heading into Week 4

Wilson’s 2020 season was eventful, but the majority of the action took place almost exclusively off the field. That included two incidents involving law enforcement and two stints on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

On the field, he played only four snaps. The former Georgia Bulldogs blocker lasted only one season under a four-year, $11.6 million contract he signed in August.

–Field Level Media

