The Buccaneers are heading into the Los Angeles to play the Rams for the second time in two seasons yet amazingly, it will be quarterback Tom Brady's first time in his 22-year career playing an NFL game in Los Angeles. He told the media on Thursday that he'll have a lot of friends and family in attendance at the brand-new SoFi Stadium, and if he happens to attempt to show off a little bit, I'm not sure anyone would notice considering he's already on an offensive tear through the first two games of the season.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO