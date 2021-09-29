CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Up More Than 16% in the Last Month, is QuantumScape Still a Buy?

By Manisha Chatterjee
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Shares of lithium battery developer QuantumScape (QS) soared last week on the news that it has partnered with a large automaker. However, is it wise to bet on the stock even though smart money interest has declined lately? Let’s find out.

Solid-state lithium-metal batteries developer QuantumScape Corporation ( QS ) made its stock market debut in November 2020 via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. QS is backed by investors such as Volkswagen AG ( VWAGY ) and Bill Gates. Its shares have soared 16% over the past month. The stock rallied 26.6% last week primarily because of the company’s announcement on September 21 that it has partnered with an undisclosed large automaker to evaluate prototypes of its solid-state battery cells.

However, the stock has lost 15% over the past three months and 40% over the past six months. QS’ loss from operations increased 248.8% year-over-year to $49.62 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, while its loss per share came in at $0.12, up 100% year-over-year. According to an SEC filing, the company’s Director Justin Mirro sold 20,000 shares on September 7. Hedge funds look less bullish about the stock lately. Moreover, QS is not expected to begin commercial production until 2024. So, the stock’s near-term prospects look bleak.

Here’s what could influence QS’ performance in the near term:

Intense Competition May Limit Growth

Even though QS boasts of its advanced technology, Solid Power, which is expected to make its stock market debut merging with SPAC Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, has eight years of technology development and three years of manufacturing development experience. In addition, Toyota Motor Corporation ( TM ) is also engaged in developing solid-state batteries and is backed by the Japanese government. So, QS’ growth could be limited.

Unfavorable Short Seller Report

QS’ shares plunged sharply in April 2021 after activist short-seller Scorpion Capital accused the company of being a ‘pump and dump SPAC’ scam . The report mentioned, “We conducted 15 in-depth research interviews, including 9 former R&D employees, 4 leading solid-state battery experts, and 2 employees in Volkswagen’s EV battery effort. Our research leads us to conclude that the company is no different than other recently exposed SPAC promotions and EV frauds.”

Ongoing Investigation

Several law firms have launched investigations against QS on potential violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It is alleged that the company made false and misleading statements to the market. For example, it dramatically overstated the purported success of its solid-state batteries, including their battery power, life, and energy density. Also, it was unlikely to scale its battery technology to the multi-layer cells necessary to run EVs.

Poor Profitability

In terms of trailing-12-month ROCE, QS’ negative value compares to the industry average of 17.66%. Likewise, the stock’s trailing-12-month ROTC and ROTA are negative compared to the industry averages of 7.56% and 6.28%, respectively. Also, its trailing-12-month cash from operations is negative compared to the industry average of $208.96 million.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

QS has an overall F rating, which equates to a Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by taking into account 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. QS has a D grade for Quality, consistent with its lower-than-industry profitability ratios.

The stock has a D grade for Sentiment and an F grade for Growth. This is justified as analysts expect QS’ EPS to remain negative in fiscal 2021 and 2022.

Moreover, QS has an F grade for Value, in sync with its forward P/B of 7.71x, 116.6% higher than the industry average of 3.56x.

In addition to the POWR Rating grades I’ve just highlighted, we’ve also rated QS for Stability and Momentum. Get all the QS ratings here .

QS is ranked #66 out of 67 stocks in the B-rated Auto Parts industry.

Bottom Line

QS is one of the famous companies in the growing solid-state lithium batteries industry. However, it continues to face intense competition, and investigations are going on against the company. Moreover, it is yet to generate revenues, and its EPS is expected to remain negative in the upcoming quarters. So, the stock is best avoided now.

How Does QuantumScape (QS) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While it could be wise to avoid QS now, you could consider investing in the following A-rated (Strong Buy) stocks in the Auto Parts industry: Bridgestone Corporation ( BRDCY ), LKQ Corporation ( LKQ ), and DENSO Corporation ( DNZOY ).

QS shares were trading at $25.47 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $0.20 (+0.79%). Year-to-date, QS has declined -69.84%, versus a 17.27% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Manisha Chatterjee


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U71RI_0cByRc1T00

Since she was young, Manisha has had a strong interest in the stock market. She majored in Economics in college and has a passion for writing, which has led to her career as a research analyst.

More...

The post Up More Than 16% in the Last Month, is QuantumScape Still a Buy? appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Is IronNet a Buy Under $15?

Shares of cybersecurity company IronNet (IRNT) have declined significantly since hitting its 52-week high of $47.50 on September 16. The stock is currently trading below $15. Can the stock rebound as the company expands its reach? Read more to find out. Cybersecurity company IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) made its stock market...
STOCKS
investing.com

5 Ultra-Popular Stocks Down More Than 25% Over the Last 3 Months

Although today we saw a rebound, the market has been recently sliding away from the highs it set in early September. If the market continues to turn bearish, it’s wise for investors to avoid stocks with weak fundamentals, such as NIO (NIO), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Virgin Galactic (SPCE), ContextLogic (WISH), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL), which have lost more than 25% over the past few months.Despite witnessing a strong economic recovery in the first half of the year, factors like the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, rising inflation, a troubled infrastructure bill, the debt ceiling, and supply chain constraints have caused immense market uncertainty. As a result, September was the worst month for major U.S. benchmark indexes since March 2020.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Up 68% in 1 Year, Is Square Still a Buy?

Fintech giant Square (NYSE:SQ) has produced market-beating returns for its investors as it has grown from a niche provider of credit card hardware into a massive financial ecosystem. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 20, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall discuss whether Square still has lots of growth potential.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Old Republic International, QuantumScape And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) is one of the hottest stocks in the market. He would rather buy salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ:TWKS) looks a little like Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). He has been with some people from Autodesk. It's well run and he likes it very much.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Ag#Quantumscape Corporation#Toyota Motor Corporation#Lkq Corporation#Qs#Spac Rrb#Vwagy#Sec#Solid Power#Tm#Japanese
Entrepreneur

Should You Buy the Dip in Paltalk or DatChat?

Paltalk (PALT) and DatChat (DATS) are communications platforms that have experienced increased volatility in recent trading sessions. Paltalk is grappling with falling sales and DatChat is a pre-revenue company that just went public. So, what’s driving the volatility in these stocks and should you add either of them to your portfolio?.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is Mosaic (MOS) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Loves This High-Yield Dividend Stock. Is it a Buy?

Do you like dividends? If so, you're in good company. Warren Buffett, the CEO of powerhouse investment company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), is fond of them too; Berkshire's equity portfolio is stuffed with companies that pay their shareholders on the regular. One stock in particular stands out. Not only does it...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend annually for 49 years. Altria Group has raised its dividend annually for 52 years. Investors may be worried as the market enters another round of volatility. But that's par for the course in the stock market, and investors should sit tight and ride it out. There's bound to be better times and worse times, but historically, the broader market has always recovered from downticks and come out on top.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 In Right Now

Buying and holding innovative businesses for long periods of time is a moneymaking recipe for investors. Since the stock market hit its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, investors have reveled in a historic bounce back rally. It took less than 17 months for the widely followed S&P 500 to double in value from its bear-market bottom, and proved, once again, how invaluable it is for investors to hold onto great companies for the long run.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Up 155% in 3 Months, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy?

Upstart relies on artificial intelligence to predict consumer credit risk. Revenue surged 288% through the first six months of 2021. The stock trades at a pricey 60 times sales. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) is an AI-powered fintech on a mission to improve consumer access to credit. The company went public in...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Cathie Wood Sells $49.4M In Tesla And Buys $87.5M In Ginkgo Bioworks On Dip As Stock Becomes Target Of Short Sellers

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Wednesday snapped up shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) on the day the synthetic biology company stock was hit hard by two back-to-back short-seller reports that called the company a “colossal scam” and “a scheme.”. The popular money manager bought 8.26 million shares —...
BOSTON, MA
The Motley Fool

2 Ultra-Cheap Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

David Jagielski is a designated accountant and has spent 10+ years working in finance for small and large businesses in many different sectors. He has been writing for The Fool since 2017. When he's not out hunting for cheap stocks or writing articles, odds are he's writing macros in Excel or reading history books.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

395
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy