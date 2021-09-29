Analysts Estimate RPM International (RPM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
RPM International (. RPM - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended August 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.www.zacks.com
Comments / 0