Analysts Estimate RPM International (RPM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

RPM International had record revenue of more than $1.6 billion for its first quarter, while net income and earnings fell compared to a strong quarter a year ago. The Medina coatings, adhesives and specialty products company, whose brands include Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Tremco, Stonhard and others, on Wednesday also reported that it continues to see supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO