Financial Reports

Analysts Estimate RPM International (RPM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

 7 days ago

RPM International (RPM) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended August 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.

RPM International shares rise on first quarter results

RPM International had record revenue of more than $1.6 billion for its first quarter, while net income and earnings fell compared to a strong quarter a year ago. The Medina coatings, adhesives and specialty products company, whose brands include Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Tremco, Stonhard and others, on Wednesday also reported that it continues to see supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures.
RPM Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates; Warns On Raw Material Shortages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.7% year-over-year to $1.65 billion, beating the consensus of $1.64 billion. Sales by segments: Construction Products Group $644.36 million (+17.7% Y/Y), Performance Coatings Group $285.6 million (+9.9% Y/Y), Specialty Products Group $182.1 million (+15.2%Y/Y) and Consumer Group $538.41 million (-16% Y/Y).
Acuity Brands (AYI) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top, Margins Up Y/Y

AYI - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improved from the prior year. Strength in go-to-market channels, product portfolio and robust economy allowed the company to effectively serve customers. Impressively, its shares...
Constellation Brands (STZ) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat

STZ - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected earnings in second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, while the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Sales also improved year over year driven by continued growth in the beer business and robust consumer demand. Constellation Brands raised its comparable earnings per share view for fiscal 2022.
Should you buy or sell RPM International stock after outperforming FQ1 estimates?

RPM International shares on Wednesday edged slightly higher on solid FQ1 results. The company announced its most recent quarterly results before markets opened, beating analyst estimates. The stock has recently plummeted to trade at an exciting forward P/E ratio of 17.06. On Wednesday, RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) shares edged slightly...
RPM International's Earnings Outlook

RPM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday , 2021-10-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that RPM International will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.03. RPM International bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

SGH - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended August 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
PepsiCo (PEP) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

PepsiCo (PEP) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.47%. A quarter ago,...
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

SWKS - Free Report) closed at $160.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 12.74% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Stock Up 1.2%

SAR - Free Report) gained 1.2% in aftermarket trading in response to better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31) results. Adjusted net investment income of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. The bottom line was up 28.6% year over year. Results were aided by...
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 4th

SSL - Free Report) operates as an integrated chemical and energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 30 days. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (. BWB - Free Report) provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small...
Is Tronox (TROX) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think " Yes "

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

PG - Free Report) closed at $138.79, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 3.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 4.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.58%.
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For RPM International

In the current market session, RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) is trading at $78.74, after a 1.40% increase. However, over the past month, the stock fell by 3.77%, and in the past year, by 6.75%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
AngioDynamics (ANGO) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ANGO - Free Report) reported adjusted loss per share of 2 cents for first-quarter fiscal 2022 against the year-ago earnings per share (“EPS”) of 2 cents. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents. GAAP loss per share came in at 18 cents,...
