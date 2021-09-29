JDCHS soccer gears up for postseason

Between three of Juan Diego Catholic High School forwards, 27 of the team’s 47 goals have been scored through the first nine games of the season. Junior Hailey Mezenen has netted 11 goals with sophomore Mia Rhay and her sister Kira Rhay scoring eight each. The trio is a big part of the Soaring Eagle’s 7-2 record as the program hopes to improve on last year’s season and compete for the Region 15 title. Mezenen has also assisted on 11 goals to lead the squad.