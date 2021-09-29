CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Amazon & NextEra Energy

By Sheraz Mian
 8 days ago

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Microsoft have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+36.1% vs. +33.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that a new subscription model, strength in Azure and Teams as well as a robust Gaming segment will continue to generate sizeable cash flows for the company.

Teams’ user growth has been gaining from the rapid adoption of hybrid work model. The company is also witnessing steady growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics. Softness in the core computing market, stiff competition from major industry players and increased spending on Azure enhancements are some of the major headwinds though.

(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>> )

Amazon shares have gained +8.5% in the last six months against the S&P 500’s gain of +11.4%, but things seem to be improving for the tech giant. The Zacks analyst believes that Amazon has been benefiting from its Prime program as well as an ultrafast delivery and logistic system.

Strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Amazon has also been gaining momentum on the back of an expanding AWS services portfolio. Momentum in Amazon Music and the huge smart home products portfolio are some of the other major tailwinds for the company. Pandemic-related expenses, currency headwinds, and stiff competition in the online retail space remain risks for Amazon's margin expansion though.

(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>> )

Shares of NextEra Energy have gained +1.7% in the year to date period against the Zacks Electric Power industry’s gain of +0.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that a robust renewable backlog, addition of renewable generation assets, acquisitions and adequate liquidity is likely to boost its performance in the near term.

A well-chalked out plan to invest $60 billion to strengthen infrastructure and add more clean power generation assets to its portfolio is another tailwind for the company. Stringent regulations, inherent risk of operating nuclear generation facilities and unfavorable supply costs are major concerns for NextEra though.

(You can read the full research report on NextEra Energy here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), Sanofi (SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>


Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

