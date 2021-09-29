Purdue Athletics More Than a Game Campaign Surpasses $18 Million Goal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – In August of 2020 and in partnership with the John Purdue Club, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Mike Bobinski announced the creation of the More Than A Game campaign to assist the department in navigating the financial challenges set forth by the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over a year later, the support toward the campaign surpassed the $18 million goal set to position all Boilermakers for future success.