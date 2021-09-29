CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Woman charged with kidnapping following disturbance

By Eddie Cruz
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqV6e_0cByQPX700

A woman was arrested and charged with kidnapping following a disturbance Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at a home in the 1300 block of Laredo Street near South Alameda Street around 3 p.m.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance and talked to the victim who told police she was assaulted by another woman.

Investigators said the victim told police her kids were playing in the front yard, in a fenced area, and an unknown woman started calling out to the kids to talk.

Police said at one point the suspect tried to grab the children, and a family member of the children intervened and was pushed back by the suspect. After that, police said the suspect pulled out a pencil and made threats to the victims.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Yvette Leal and charged her with kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance.

She was taken to Nueces County jail and her bond was set at $2,000 for kidnapping and $1,500 for possession of a controlled substance.

Comments / 0

Related
newstalk987.com

Tennessee Teacher Arrested on Rape and Kidnapping Charges

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee schoolteacher has been arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and rape. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Kadarius Scott was charged in connection with an alleged incident in Ooltewah, not on school property. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Scott was suspended from...
TENNESSEE STATE
republicmonews.com

49-Year-Old Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping a Woman Who Confused Him As Ride-Share Driver in Tennessee

Several charges have been filed against a man after the public authorities claim he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman who mistook him for a ride-share driver. Police reported on Monday that a Tennessee man was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a woman who mistakenly got into his pickup vehicle in downtown Nashville, thinking he was a ride-share driver.
TENNESSEE STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Arrest made, kidnapping charge filed following Amber Alert in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office released new information following an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl. LCSO said the girl was found safe and the man with her was arrested. Michael Luitjens, also known as Michael Hernandez, was arrested and charged with kidnapping after the girl was...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Laredo
WTRF

Two Wheeling residents charged in kidnapping incident

The Wheeling Police Department charged two men over the weekend involved in an apparent assault/kidnapping incident. Police say they were initially called to the 900 block of National Road Saturday afternoon regarding a woman who wanted to talk to police regarding an earlier assault incident. The investigation led officers to Frazier Run Road, where two men implicated in the crime by the victim were located.
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kcountry1057.com

Corbin man pleads guilty to kidnapping charge

LONDON, Ky. (KT) – A Whitley County man has pleaded guilty at U.S. District Court in London to charges stemming from his role in the kidnapping of a woman in 2018. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, 38-year-old Douglas M. Edmonson of Corbin, along with three co-defendants lured a victim to a location in Tennessee, using an unrelated party’s Facebook account. Edmonson and his co-defendants then forced the victim into a vehicle and drove her to Corbin.
CORBIN, KY
NebraskaTV

Two arrested following weekend disturbance in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man is in the Hall County Jail after he reportedly brandished a firearm at an individual following a disturbance. Chad Faubion, 45, was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. According to Grand Island Police, officers...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
fox17.com

Police: Nashville dad charge with kidnapping 3 children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro police said while a Nashville mom flagged down officers screaming for help, the non-custodial father of her children hopped in the driver's seat of her car and sped off with the kids in tow. Vontel Franklyn Word, 25 is charged with three counts of especially...
NASHVILLE, TN
kjluradio.com

Second man charged with kidnapping in Dallas County missing woman case

A second man is now arrested and charged in connection to the disappearance of a woman from Dallas County. Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, was charged Tuesday with first-degree kidnapping. The charge stems from an investigation into the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater, 33, who’s been missing since July 25th. Norton...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Man charged following Monday night shooting that killed woman, injured man

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged in connection a shooting on Monday night that left a woman dead and a man injured. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 56-year-old Paul E. Johnson has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a firearm.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy