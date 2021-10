Constellation Brands (STZ) is 0.73% higher in early trading Wednesday after missing on earnings, beating on revenues, and offering upside guidance. Operating margins took a hit during the most recent quarter for both beer and wine and spirits. “Benefits from favorable pricing, mix, and foreign currency were more than offset by increased COGS, marketing investments, and SG&A.” Interestingly, the impact from the Cost of Goods Sold was largely driven by an excess inventory of hard seltzers, which was attributed to a “slowdown in the overall category in the U.S.”

