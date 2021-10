SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A new witness in the Theranos trial said Wednesday she put Elizabeth Holmes on notice that the company’s blood analyzers didn’t stack up to competitor’s machines. Dr. Victoria Sung was a scientist with Celgene in 2011 when that company was developing a new drug to treat anemia and kidney disease. Celgene was interested in Theranos to test how its medication was working on patients because it promised to be faster, easier, and required very little blood. But in head-to-head tests with other “gold standard” devices, Celgene found Theranos results were off, which made it unsafe to use...

