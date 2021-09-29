25 incredible photos of the royals at film premieres

The Royal Family are no strangers to a glitzy film opening, pulling out all the stops with designer looks, and rubbing shoulders with the A-list. Her Majesty the Queen has met the likes of Julie Christie, Dame Judi Dench and Sally Field, while Princess Margaret famously took a dislike to Elizabeth Taylor when she met her with husband Richard Burton in 1967. James Bond movies in particular have been a hit with the Windsors, with Diana, Princess of Wales attending the premieres of For Your Eyes Only and A View To A Kill, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walking the red carpet for Skyfall and Spectre, as well as No Time To Die. Here are our favourite images of the royals on the movie red carpet over the years, from the Royal Albert Hall to Leicester Square…

