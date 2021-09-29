Melissa Joan Hart Reunites With Sabrina The Teenage Witch's Salem Voice Actor For New Coffee Commercial
Sabrina The Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart reunited with Salem's voice actor for a new coffee commercial this week. As a part of National Coffee Day, Ryan Reynolds's Maximum Effort teamed with Maxwell House, Gevalia, and Ethical Bean to bring the cat and her owner back together. The ad plays on her time on Nickelodeon during the run of Clarissa Explains It All. If fans are interested in getting some of that java, they can visit AsBeanOnTV to get a bundle. Nick Bakay's tones as Salem will pull at the heartstrings of anyone old enough to remember a TGIF lineup. Coincidentally, it's been 25 years since the first episode of Sabrina The Teenage Witch aired on September 27, 1996. You can check out the ad for yourself right here.comicbook.com
