CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Melissa Joan Hart Reunites With Sabrina The Teenage Witch's Salem Voice Actor For New Coffee Commercial

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSabrina The Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart reunited with Salem's voice actor for a new coffee commercial this week. As a part of National Coffee Day, Ryan Reynolds's Maximum Effort teamed with Maxwell House, Gevalia, and Ethical Bean to bring the cat and her owner back together. The ad plays on her time on Nickelodeon during the run of Clarissa Explains It All. If fans are interested in getting some of that java, they can visit AsBeanOnTV to get a bundle. Nick Bakay's tones as Salem will pull at the heartstrings of anyone old enough to remember a TGIF lineup. Coincidentally, it's been 25 years since the first episode of Sabrina The Teenage Witch aired on September 27, 1996. You can check out the ad for yourself right here.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Melissa Joan Hart Weighs in on Those Sabrina Reboot Rumors

If we could point a finger and cast a spell to make the Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot rumor true, we would. Alas, on Thursday, Sept. 30, Melissa Joan Hart, who played the titular role in the long-running series and film, put revival speculation to rest. "Sorry witches," she wrote on Instagram. "Someone made some fantastic looking art work and even some of our cast and crew believed the viral posts but No, we have no reboot planned." For those who missed it, Hart is referring to some fan-fiction art that rebranded the series as Sabrina's Teenage Witch. Thanks to a catchy tagline, which read, "Like mother, like daughter," it was implied that the alleged new show...
MOVIES
Elle

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch Co-Creator Reflects on the Iconic Show 25 Years Later

Watching a talking cat and a teenage girl navigate the wacky ramifications of spells that make unpalatable lima beans disappear or stop the school bully from spreading lies might not seem like a fun Friday night for those growing up in the TikTok era. But in 1996, Sabrina, The Teenage Witch was appointment viewing for 17 million households.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Will ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ Get An Official Reboot?

Over the last few days, fans of the original Sabrina The Teenage Witch series have been talking about a heavily rumored official reboot. Is the millennial favorite series coming back for a reprise? Read on to find out whether Sabrina Spellman will be coming back to network television. Sabrina The...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Melissa Joan Hart
Distractify

Meet the Characters and Voice Actors in Disney's 'Encanto'

It’s about time Disney released another amazing animated flick and this time, they’re doing it right before Thanksgiving with Encanto. The movie is about an extraordinary family called The Madrigals, who instead of living life surrounded by other people, these characters hide away in the mountains of Columbia in a magical place called Encanto.
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

Cam’ron To Have Recurring Role On ABC’s Series ‘Queens’ | Celebrities

Cam’ron is slated to appear in the upcoming ABC drama series Queens, with Brandy and Eve. The Diplomats rapper will star as himself in the show that follows women rappers in their 40s attempting to become stars once again. According to Shadow And Act, Cam will star as a former collaborator of the group, who was romantically involved with Xplicit, who is portrayed by Brandy.
TV & VIDEOS
districtchronicles.com

Sabrina the Teenage Witch was my feminist hero in the 1990s because she was bold, subversive, and hilarious.

One of the reasons I’ve never been able to complain about a lack of funny women on television is that my childhood sitcom was Sabrina the Teenage Witch …. The series, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this week and is finally available on Amazon Prime Video. – today starred Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina Spellman, a Massachusetts high schooler who discovers on her 16th birthday that she has magical powers, an Archie Comics character now subject to as many reinterpretations as your average Greek myth. She is horrified to learn that she can cast spells with the tip of her finger. It turned out that juggling high school politics and the demands of the supernatural world was a delicate balancing act when you were trying to pass biology and get a pizza with your boyfriend Harvey at The Slicery.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Every season of Sabrina The Teenage Witch is streaming on Amazon Prime now

Grab your broom, talking cat, and get ready to take a nostalgic trip to The Other Realm because all of the ’90s classic, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, is streaming on Amazon Prime. Based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, the TV series starred Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina, a young woman who discovers on her 16th birthday she has magical powers.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actor#Coffee#S Voice#National Coffee Day#Maxwell House#Gevalia#Ethical Bean#Java#Covid
Variety

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn, Celia Rose Gooding Join Crime Thriller ‘Breakwater’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have been cast in “Breakwater.” They join Dermot Mulroney in the crime thriller, which is written and directed by James Rowe, and produced by Loose Cannon Pictures. The film starts principal photography this week in North Carolina. Mann stars as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with finding the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney). Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve (Goss). Sohn plays Dovey’s parole officer Bonnie Bell, while Gooding portrays Jess, Eve’s best friend and confidant. Matt Paul, Larry Hummel, Edward Winters...
MOVIES
Dirt

The ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ House Can Now Be Yours for Just a Cat’s Whisker Under $2 Million

Click here to read the full article. “What’s the matter? I have to be a witch, I have to be a mortal, I have to be a teenager and I have to be a girl all at the same time!” So laments Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart) of having to navigate her newly-discovered supernatural powers on top of the normal trials and tribulations of everyday high school life in an early episode of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” Such is the crux of the ‘90s fantasy/comedy sitcom, which was adapted for the small screen from the Archie Comics series of the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Every New Netflix Christmas Movie for 2021 Revealed

Though we're barely a week into the month of October, Netflix is already planning on what will happen in the final two months of the year, specifically with their many (and we do mean many) holiday and Christmas movies that are on the way. The streamer has released a full schedule of the projects that will be released which includes highly anticipated films like The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast, and Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas. You can find the full list of new holiday-themed movies, series, and specials that will premiere on Netflix over the next two months below!
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Trailer, Poster Released

Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art poster for the upcoming Paramount+ original movie Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The film is the next installment of the Paranormal Activity franchise, arriving on the streaming service in time for Halloween. The film will start streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, October 29th. William Eubank directed Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin from a script written by Christopher Landon. The film stars Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayers-Brown, with Jason Blum and Oren Peli producing and Christopher Landon, Steven Schneider, and Jenny Hinkey executive-producing.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Dule Hill On Psych Comparisons To Night of the Animated Dead

Given that both Dule Hill and his Psych co-star James Roday Rodriguez have roles in Warner Bros. Animation's new Night of the Animated Dead, it's inevitable that someone would have asked about the show. But when you factor in that Night of the Animated Dead is a remake of George Romero's Night of the Living Dead, and that the style of zombie movie that film popularized was already parodied on Psych, you see even more clearly why it was impossible to sidestep those comparisons. Add in character actors like Katharine Isabelle and Jimmi Simpson, both of whom appeared on Psych over the years, and you've got a veritable nostalgia fest for fans of the long-running USA series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Horror Film The Menu Adds New Cast Members

Stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes have just gotten some company in the upcoming Searchlight Pictures' horror film The Menu which has rounded out its cast with a host of new additions. Deadline brings word of these new cast members which include Paul Adelstein (Chicago P.D.), Rob Yang (Succession), Arturo Castro (Broad City), Mark St. Cyr (High School Musical: The Musical - The Series), Rebecca Koon (Sharp Objects), Peter Grosz (Stranger Than Fiction) and Christina Brucato (DC's Legends of Tomorrow). Production on the film is ongoing now in Georgia with Mark Mylod directing from a script by by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Images Confirm Parasite Parody

During the earliest years of The Simpsons' Halloween-themed "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, the animated sitcom would embrace morbid and macabre storylines to inject the series' unique humor into. As the years went on, these episodes would cast a wider net to lampoon well-known stories outside of the straightforward horror world, which includes this year featuring a parody of the Oscar-winning Parasite. While that film assuredly embraces genre elements, it's likely a more unexpected storyline that audiences would anticipate The Simpsons tackling. This year's Treehouse of Horror episode of The Simpsons debuts this Sunday, October 10th at 8 p.m. ET.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Salem's Lot Movie Adds Broadway Star in Key Role

John Benjamin Hickey, who recently scored a Tony Award nomination for his work on The Inheritance, is set to appear in the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot in the role of Father Callahan. The part was previously played by James Gallery in the 1979 TV miniseries based on the book, Nigel Anthony in a 1995 BBC radio play, and James Cromwell in the 2004 miniseries. While best known for his Broadway work, Hickey has some TV experience as well, having appeared in The Big C, In Treatment, The Good Wife, Modern Family, and Hannibal, among others. His big-screen credits include Pitch Perfect, Flags of Our Fathers, The Anniversary Party, and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Movie Has Added A Jessica Jones Actor For A Key Role

In the last month or so, Gary Dauberman's upcoming big screen adaptation of Salem's Lot has been hard at work assembling the vampire hunting team at the heart of the Stephen King story. First we learned about who will be playing Ben Mears – namely Top Gun: Maverick's Lewis Pullman – and since then we've learned that the ensemble will also include Makenzie Leigh as Susan Norton, Bill Camp as Matthew Burke, and Alfre Woodard as Dr. Cody. We're still waiting to learn who will be playing teenage monster expert/horror enthusiast Mark Petrie, but today we have the news that an actor has been selected to play the role of Father Donald Callahan.
SALEM, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy