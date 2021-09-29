Melissa Joan Hart Reunites With Sabrina The Teenage Witch's Salem Voice Actor For New Coffee Commercial

One of the reasons I’ve never been able to complain about a lack of funny women on television is that my childhood sitcom was Sabrina the Teenage Witch …. The series, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this week and is finally available on Amazon Prime Video. – today starred Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina Spellman, a Massachusetts high schooler who discovers on her 16th birthday that she has magical powers, an Archie Comics character now subject to as many reinterpretations as your average Greek myth. She is horrified to learn that she can cast spells with the tip of her finger. It turned out that juggling high school politics and the demands of the supernatural world was a delicate balancing act when you were trying to pass biology and get a pizza with your boyfriend Harvey at The Slicery.

