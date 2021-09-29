Life is Good: Drake Blesses Future With A Rare Richard Mille Watch

D rakes latest album, Certified Lover Boy , is enjoying its third straight week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Album charts, and Drizzy teamed up with “toxic” rapper Future for the new single “ Way 2 Sexy .” The track is getting plenty of love on urban radio, so The 6 God blessed his frequent collaborator with a custom Richard Mille watch to celebrate their success.

The pair first worked together six years ago on the project What A Time To Be Alive , and the two have since released a bevy of successful hits together, including Drake’s appearance on Future’s song “Life is Good.” Future was grateful for his one-of-a-kind timepiece and showed it off on social media. “Appreciate it @champagnepapi,” he wrote. “Demon time 1 of 1 joint.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Drizzy is a known lover of the pricey watch brand, and he gifted Young Thug , a.k.a. Thugga a.k.a Slime, with a similar gift last month. Thugga is also featured on “Way 2 Sexy,” and he had a weeklong party to celebrate his birthday in August.

He was excited with his gift, too, and flaunted it on IG for the fans. “Drake came through. Went crazy edition bubble,” Slime wrote on IG. “The pink and green band mothaf-cka on a bubble, though. But Champagne Papi.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Our Generation Music (@ourgenerationmusic)

In 2019, Drake rocked a $750,000 Richard Mille “ 69 Tourbillon Erotic ” watch to Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It can be customized to display a variety of phrases, and on that night he set it to read, “I Love to Kiss Your P-ssy.” Then, earlier this year, he was seen at a Fourth of July party in Malibu wearing a Richard Mille RM 27-04 sports watch , of which there were only 50 ever made and runs $1.05M. Way too sexy indeed!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UpscaleHype (@upscalehype)