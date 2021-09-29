CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiane Amanpour is undergoing her final chemotherapy session on Thursday

“It’s now the end of my chemotherapy that I announced back in June. Tomorrow is my last session after 18 weeks,” the CNN anchor said on Good Morning America. Amanpour revealed in June that she has ovarian cancer.

