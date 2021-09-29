CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wheatland Was the Latest Stop on the Wyoming Prep Rodeo Circuit

By Frank Gambino
 8 days ago
The prep rodeo circuit paid a visit to Platte County on Saturday and Sunday as the fall season is winding down. On the boy's side, Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis won both days of this event with a 65 on Saturday and a 67 on Sunday. In bull riding, Gillette's Colt Welsh posted a 76 in session #1 with Dalton Willis of Cheyenne carding a 66 in session #2. Over in the saddle bronc, Jake Schlattmann of Greybull continues his outstanding season winning the first go with a 68. Roady Marsh from Minatare, Nebraska win the 2nd go with a 58,

