SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking temperatures that will be shooting up for the region thanks to a large ridge that will be building over the south central part of the country. High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s today followed by low 90s Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will be toasty enough that record highs will not be off the table over the weekend. Following the seasonably scorching weather we are tracking a front early next week on Monday that could bring some rain and thunderstorm activity to the region with isolated severe weather possible overnight Sunday for the northern tier of the ArkLaTex.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO