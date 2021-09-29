Katie Nolan announces her exit from ESPN after four years

Steele, who is vaccinated, made a slew of controversial comments last week on the Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast. She said that ESPN's vaccination mandate was “sick” and “scary.” She also called it "fascinating" that former President Barack Obama indicated he was Black on the U.S. census form. “If they make you choose a race, what are you gonna put? Well, both,” said Steele. “Barack Obama chose Black and he’s biracial…congratulation to the President, that’s his thing, I think that’s fascinating considering his black dad is nowhere to be found but his white mom and grandma raised him, but okay. You do you. I’m gonna do me.” Steele also said she believes women “need to be responsible as well” for inappropriate comments directed at them. This morning, Steele released a statement apologizing for the controversy her statements caused, while noting the need for a less divisive dialogue. “I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize," she said in her statement. "We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully.” According to Awful Announcing, "Steele recently tested positive for Covid and dealt with mild symptoms. That obviously contributed to her absence, though it wasn’t the only factor." In a statement, ESPN said: “At ESPN, we embrace different points of view-dialogue and discussion make this place great. That said, we expect that those points of view be expressed respectfully, in a manner consistent with our values, and in line with our internal policies. We are having direct conversations with Sage and those conversations will remain private.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO