Katie Nolan announces her exit from ESPN after four years

 8 days ago
"I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes," tweeted the now-former ESPN personality, who joined the sports network from Fox Sports in October 2017. "Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes. This year of slowing down has affected me on a cellular level. If you listen to the podcast this isn’t news to you. What’s next for me is to figure out how/where/when this new me can use the skills the old me acquired to make the stuff I think needs making. And maybe a vacation?"

www.primetimer.com

Register Citizen

Katie Nolan, Digital Sports Media Upstart, Leaves ESPN

Nolan on Wednesday released a statement on social media telling followers that “I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes.” She joined the company in October of 2017. More from Variety. ESPN, Chasing High-School Sports Fans, Acquires Influential...
ENTERTAINMENT
AOL Corp

ESPN's Katie Nolan is leaving network

Katie Nolan's time at ESPN is done. The host and personality announced her exit from the network on Wednesday, noting that she's "thought about sending this tweet for weeks." "I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes," Nolan wrote. "Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Katie Nolan Is Out At ESPN, Tweets Goodbye To Her Fans

Katie Nolan, a one-time rising star at ESPN after being lured from Fox Sports, announced today online that she’s leaving the sports network. “I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan wrote on Twitter. “Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes.” Nolan seemed to be on a rocket toward sports stardom when she left Fox in 2016 to move to ESPN. She received a hefty raise...
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Katie Nolan confirms departure from ESPN

Katie Nolan is out at ESPN after four years at the network. Nolan confirmed Wednesday that she was no longer with ESPN, and suggested she would take her time in assessing what her next step in sports media would be. Nolan had previously hosted “Always Late” for the network, and...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Why Did Katie Nolan Leave ESPN? Here's Why the TV and Podcast Host Is Saying Goodbye

“I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” TV and podcast host Katie Nolan began her tweet from Sept. 29, which caused quite the uproar online among sports fans. The tone in her post is undoubtedly melancholy (and a bit sassy), but Katie, who "puts herself out there for a living," as stated by her Instagram bio, seems to be at peace with the fact that she's no longer an ESPN employee.
CELEBRITIES
Awful Announcing

Katie Nolan is no longer with ESPN

On Wednesday, Katie Nolan announced that her time at ESPN had come to an end. She originally joined the company back in 2017. The most recent episode of her podcast, Sports?, was posted on Friday. Nolan also appeared on Highly Questionable’s finale on September 10th. This doesn’t come as much...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Ryan Seacrest's team reportedly staged an intervention over his busy schedule

Amid concerns that Seacrest's busy schedule has led to exhaustion, Us Weekly reports that his team recently staged an intervention. That included taking time off last month from Live with Kelly and Ryan. Between juggling Live and his daily radio show, Seacrest is getting ready for American Idol auditions. In May 2020, Seacrest looked so out of it during the American Idol finale, some viewers feared he had a stroke.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

ESPN should have built around the brilliant Katie Nolan. Her exit is their loss

Only Katie Nolan could take an unpleasant topic like the trolling of female sports journalists and turn it into a hilarious skit that makes your lungs ache from laughter. Nolan’s “secret society of women in sports media” also made me, a woman in sports media, want to punch a wall and left me feeling empowered to rebel against systemic misogyny. That’s the Katie Nolan effect. You feel things.
NFL
NESN

Katie Nolan Teases Next Move On Twitter After ESPN Departure

Katie Nolan is leaving ESPN for pastures anew. The sports-media personality announced Wednesday her four-year run with the Worldwide Leader was over. Nolan used Twitter to inform her fans of her departure and bid her friends at the network goodbye and tease her next move. “I’ve thought about sending this...
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Rachel Lindsay: ESPN's Sage Steele told me she was "thrilled" I didn't pick a Black man on The Bachelorette

Speaking on her Higher Learning podcast with co-host Van Lathan, Lindsay recalled what she described as a Twilight Zone-like encounter with the controversial ESPN anchor from four years ago, according to The Grio. Steele was recently taken off air over controversial comments that included questioning why former President Barack Obama considered himself "Black" on the U.S. Census form when he, like her, was mixed race with a white mom. “I like Sage. She’s a woman of color who had a long career in the media and I’m aspiring to this but then I’m listening to you and the first thing you say to me is how thrilled you are that I didn’t choose Black. And I’m like… who is this woman?” Lindsay said on the podcast. “Since then I’ve started to learn more about how problematic she can be,” Lindsay added.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

CSI Is Back, And There’s Absolutely No Mystery Why

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. When CSI vanished from the CBS schedule in 2015, it seemed like a good time to close the door on one of TV’s most remarkable success stories. There went Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox, sailing off into the sunset in the show’s two-hour finale. Six months later the CSI: Cyber spinoff was deleted, and for the first time in a decade and a half the letters C-S-I were MIA on CBS.
TV SERIES
