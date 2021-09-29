Offensive & Defensive Players to Watch: Kansas

SPECIAL TEAMS Yup. And you might be saying, “But Dylan, this article says ‘Offensive & Defensive players to watch’ not special teams” Well dammit I don’t care. Our defense is top notch unless it’s a scripted first drive. The Professor has only given up one touchdown in the last 9 games after halftime. Breece Hall looked like a monster, Brock, for the most part, looked fine, so how did we lose to Baylor. Boy oh boy.