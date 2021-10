Novak Djokovic has been the most dominant player of the last decade. The Serbian champion took advantage of the decline of eternal rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to attempt to complete the Grand Slam in 2021. After winning the first three majors of the season, the world number 1 reached the final also at the US Open, where however he surrendered clearly to an amazing Daniil Medvedev.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO