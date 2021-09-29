CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells and opens the door for Daniil Medvedev

By JOVICA ILIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 7 days ago
World no. 1 Novak Djokovic will skip the seventh Masters 1000 event of the season in Indian Wells that starts next week. The first edition of Indian Wells since 2019 takes place in October instead of March, and Novak is not willing to travel to the USA again following the US Open failure, staying at home in Belgrade and thinking about his next moves.

Djokovic pulls out of Indian Wells

Sept 29 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month's Indian Wells tournament, organisers said on Wednesday. "I am sorry I won't get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year!," Djokovic said in a statement.
Novak Djokovic pulls out of BNP Paribas Open

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.The world number one has won the tournament five times, but has decided to pull out this time around.Djokovic has already claimed the Australian Open French Open and Wimbledon titles this season but fell short of completing a calendar sweep of the majors when he was beaten in the US Open final by Daniil Medvedev earlier this month.I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year! @BNPPARIBASOPEN— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 29, 2021The Serbian said on Twitter: “I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year!”Tournament director Tommy Haas said: “We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall.“We hope to see him back in Tennis Paradise next March to contend for a record-setting sixth title in the desert.”
