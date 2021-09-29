CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ortiz Would Like To See Marko Stunt Get More Opportunities In AEW: He's Our Spike Dudley

Marko Stunt is often on AEW television as he accompanies Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus to the ring, but rarely does he wrestle. If Stunt does compete, he can be found on AEW Dark or AEW Dark: Elevation in relatively short matches. Ortiz would like to see Marko get more in-ring...

