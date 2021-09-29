LAW & ORDER: NBC resurrects the Police Procedural and Legal Drama for a 21st Season
The original Law & Order TV series is being brought back from the dead by NBC for a new season, the TV series twenty-first season. There is no word yet if any of the cast from the twentieth season will be returning for the twenty-first season. There is also no word yet on when Law & Order: Season 21 will premiere. What we can assume is that Law & Order: Season 21 will air on the same night that the other two Law & Order TV series currently air on NBC.film-book.com
