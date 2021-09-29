Live Podcasts, Musical Perfomance By AEW Star Set For Upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise

During an interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho commented on the status of the Inner Circle faction in AEW:. “My idea was for us to respectfully disband and go on our own ways. Tony [Khan] didn’t want to do that. He said, ‘Why would you want to disband? You don’t have to be together all the time, but you’re still The Inner Circle.’ After this year, the whole storyline was based around MJF wanting to join, Wardlow is in the Inner Circle, The Pinnacle, five-on-five and that sort of thing. It was a well told year long story with the five of us. It’s good for us to go our own ways and not be in each other’s business every week. It’s good that we’re still aligned.”

