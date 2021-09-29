Live Podcasts, Musical Perfomance By AEW Star Set For Upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise
Chris Jericho is going to chat with a WWE Hall of Famer on his upcoming cruise. Today, it was announced that Chris Jericho will be hosting three separate live podcasts. One will feature a discussion on the evolution of women's wrestling. On that panel will be Jazz, Madusa, and Britt Baker. Another podcast will feature Bully Ray as a co-host as he and Chris talk to Michael and Robert Sweet, and finally, there will be a live podcast with WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle.www.fightful.com
Comments / 0